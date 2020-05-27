5:44am, 27 May 2020

Championship-bound Saracens have signed Welsh international scrum-half Aled Davies from Ospreys on a three-year deal which will keep him in north London until 2023. Davies, 27, was capped by Wales at Under-16 and Under-18 levels and made his professional debut for Scarlets in the 2009/10 season, going on to make 120 appearances for the region before joining Ospreys in 2018.

The first of Davies’ 20 Wales caps came in 2017 on their summer tour to New Zealand when he came off the bench against Tonga, before starting in a win against Samoa a week later.

He also featured in four of the five Six Nations fixtures during Wales’ 2019 Grand Slam campaign including a start in the win over Italy in Rome. He will be familiar to Sarries players, coaches and fans having played in both Saracens-Ospreys Champions Cup fixtures this season.

“It’s a great opportunity for me at a massive club,” he said. “It’s a massive honour to come here and I can’t wait to get started.

“It seems like there is a good team and family ethos around the club which is very attractive for me and my family. I’m looking forward to putting my stamp on things and making an impact, hopefully.”

Director of rugby Mark McCall added: “Aled is an experienced, talented player and we are delighted to welcome both him and his family to Saracens. He is driven to take his game to new levels and we are excited he has chosen to do that at Saracens.”

Davies’ switch to London will spell the end for his Test level selection hopes under Wayne Pivac due to the 60-cap rule applicable for non-Wales based players. He didn’t feature in the 2020 Six Nations, his last cap instead coming under Warren Gatland at the World Cup.

Rhys Webb, who is now back in the international fold following his stint at Toulon, has joined at Ospreys for next season, a decision that led to Davies considering his options elsewhere.