9:07am, 10 January 2021

A year on from the peak of the salary cap scandal that preceded their split with Allianz and Saracens have revealed their new main sponsor. StoneX Financial Ltd has entered into a four-year partnership with Saracens and will become their stadium and shirt sponsor from January 2021 on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allianz broke off their sponsorship of Saracens a year early in February 2020, ending an eight-year relationship with the north London club. Now, City Index, the London-based subsidiary of Gain Capital which was acquired by StoneX in July 2020, will be featured as lead partner on both the men’s and women’s kits.

Lucy Wray, Saracens CEO, said, “We are really excited to enter this new, long-term partnership with StoneX, one of the world’s leading financial groups. We share a commitment to excellence and innovation and we are looking forward to the start of a memorable journey with them. This is a major moment for the Saracens family. The partnership heralds a fresh start for the club after a hugely challenging year and having met some of the people at StoneX and City Index, I can safely say that they share our ambition and values.”

Josh Beaumont on All Access:

In a joint statement, the company state: “The sponsorship deal with Saracens looks to solidify StoneX’s and City Index’s position at the forefront of capital markets and online trading, by teaming up with one of the most decorated sporting clubs on the continent. The partnership also sees an alignment of core values and culture of winning from both brands, which place a great emphasis on discipline and an unwavering commitment to achievement.”

Philip Smith, CEO of StoneX Financial Ltd, commented on the news, “I’m delighted to announce a long-standing partnership with Saracens as both the club and StoneX have a relentless drive to achieve excellence. For both organisations, the phrase ‘pounding the rock’ is ubiquitous and is one that both our traders and Saracens players can relate to. Hard work, patience and dedication to our clients is at the core of our value proposition as a global financial services organization. These values are shared by Saracens Rugby Club, and are exemplified by their high-performance culture and commitment to player welfare as well as their fan base. I’m excited to see how the partnership develops over the coming months and years.”

The partnership “is a significant vote of confidence in Saracens as professional rugby continues to face major challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic”, the club said.

ADVERTISEMENT