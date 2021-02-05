1:00pm, 05 February 2021

Saracens have named their team ahead of their home fixture against Ealing Trailfinders which is due to kick-off at the StoneX Stadium at 1 pm on Saturday.

Saracens lost the first fixing 27 – 26 at Ealing in January and will be eager to even up the rivalry when they host their local rivals at home in the second leg of the Trailfinders Challenge Cup.

Michael Rhodes will earn his 100th cap for Sarries, with the big South African named at blindside. Richard Barrington and Springbok Vincent Koch also return to action in a pack that includes rising stars Joel Kpoku and Sean Reffell.

Academy back row Toby Knight could be set to make his competitive senior debut after being named on the bench, while Harry Sloan (26), who is named in the centre alongside Dom Morris, will take on his former club.

Saracens also have firepower to draw on from the sidelines, with internationals Eroni Mawi, Will Hooley and Duncan Taylor ready to be deployed.

Meanwhile Ealing have named a strong side for the fixture, with the likes of Bobby de Wee and Alun Walker set to star once against for the Championship side.

“We’re pleased with where we are at the moment after the first couple of rounds but we have a massive test this weekend which we can’t wait for,” said Ealing Director of Rugby Dave Ward. “We’ve spoken a lot about how much respect we have for Saracens and what they have achieved, so it’s another chance for us to test ourselves against some of the best players in the country but this time at their place.”

SARACENS TEAM:

15 Elliott Obatoyinbo

14 Ben Harris

13 Dom Morris

12 Harry Sloan

11 Rotimi Segun

10 Tom Whiteley

9 Aled Davies

1 Richard Barrington

2 Tom Woolstencroft (CAPTAIN)

3 Vincent Koch

4 Joel Kpoku

5 Callum Hunter-Hill

6 Mike Rhodes

7 Sean Reffell

8 Janco Venter

Replacements: 16 Kapeli Pifeleti, 17 Eroni Mawi, 18 Alec Clarey, 19 Ollie Stonham, 20 Toby Knight, 21 Alex Day, 22 Will Hooley, 23 Duncan Taylor

EALING TEAM:

15 David Johnston

14 Luke Daniels

13 Fraser Strachan

12 Pat Howard

11 Dean Hammond

10 Craig Willis

9 Craig Hampson

1 Will Davis

2 Alun Walker

3 Kyle Whyte

4 Bobby de Wee

5 James Cannon

6 Kieran Murphy

7 Adam Korczyk

8 Rayn Smid (CAPTAIN)

Replacements: 16 Shaun Malton 17 George Davis 18 Harry Seward 19 Shane Buckley 20 Guy Thompson 21 Jordan Burns 22 Steven Shingler 23 Jack Tovey

