Saracens' list of departures grows as Lewington announces retirement

Saracens are set to see further changes at the StoneX Stadium over the summer with winger Alex Lewington announcing his retirement at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has spent the last six seasons with the Gallagher Premiership champions, amassing 45 tries in 130 appearances, with his most recent score coming in the 45-12 loss to Bordeaux-Begles on Saturday in the Investec Champions Cup.

The former England Saxons wing also made over 100 appearances for London Irish before making the move across London in 2018. Prior to that, he had stints with Nottingham and Leicester Tigers.

With Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola set to leave at the end of the season, and with Mako Vunipola also rumoured to be departing, Lewington has become the latest club stalwart who will not be wearing black next season.

Saracens have meanwhile been on a recruitment drive ahead of next season to replace their departing veterans, with Rhys Carre, Fergus Burke, Sam Spink, Phil Brantingham and Louie Johnson all set to arrive.

“All good things must come to an end!” Lewington said to Saracens.

“I’ve decided to retire from professional rugby at the end of the current season. I can’t express what the sport has given me; friendships, purpose, happiness and the chance to live my dream.

“I’d like to thank Leicester Tigers, Nottingham Rugby, London Irish and Saracens. At Leicester I was brought into a professional environment which demanded I grew up fast and was a brilliant place to learn. Playing for my hometown team of Nottingham was very special to me and my family.

“London Irish gave me the chance to express and test myself in the Premiership and Saracens has shown me the highest levels this game can truly be played at. It’s where I’ve created a home.

“I’ve had the privilege of playing with some amazing players and meeting some brilliant people. There’s been so many amazing days on the pitch but I’ve also loved every second of everything that comes with it.

“With that being said, there’s plenty of rugby to be played over the remainder of this season and I’m looking forward to ripping in with this special Saracens group.”

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall added: “I can’t speak highly enough of Lewy’s contribution to the club both on and off the field. An incredibly consistent performer week in week out and a teammate who was respected by everybody for his decency and loyalty.

“Alex will be missed by everyone at the club and we thank him for everything he has done. We wish him and Laura the best for what lies ahead.”