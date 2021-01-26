8:11am, 26 January 2021

England boss Eddie Jones has been forced to make a further alteration to his Guinness Six Nations squad, calling up Jack Willis from his twelve-strong shadow squad to replace Sam Underhill in the 28-strong squad announced for the tournament last Friday.

Jones lost two of original 28 on Monday when it emerged that Joe Marler (personal reasons) and Joe Launchbury (leg injury) had pulled out and would be respectively replaced by Tom West and Charlie Ewels.

Now a third forward will be absent when the squad assembles this Wednesday at St George’s Park, openside Underhill suffering a hip injury and making way for Willis who was a controversial omission last week from the slimmed-down squad initially announced by Jones, who had agreed with the RFU to the reduced size of 28 to limit movement of players in and out of the squad

An RFU statement on the latest squad change read: “Sam Underhill has withdrawn from the England squad for the Guinness Six Nations with a hip injury. Wasps’ Jack Willis has been called up to Eddie Jones’ side for the tournament.

“The squad will meet at St George’s Park on Wednesday as they begin preparations for the tournament. England’s first game is against Scotland at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, February 6. Alec Hepburn, Lewis Ludlam and David Ribbans have been added to the shadow squad.”

Speaking earlier on Tuesday about the loss of Marler, Mako Vunipola told RugbyPass: “It’s a tough one not being able to give your all when you are player of Joe Marler’s calibre. It would be very hard to have him come in and be thinking and battling two things. It would be very tough for him to give his best.

“That is just me speaking from my experiences and we are aware of the impact on the country with people struggling to make ends meet, being home alone and being locked up in your house. It’s difficult for their mental health.”

