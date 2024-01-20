Select Edition

Japan Rugby League One

Sam Cane scores as Tokyo Sungoliath mount wild comeback after 29-point deficit

By Ben Smith
Eddie Jones (R), Director of rugby of Suntory Sungoliath, and Sam Cane of Suntory Sungoliath. (Photo by Toru Hanai/Getty Images)

All Blacks captain Sam Cane and Springboks star Cheslin Kolbe were part of a wild Japan Rugby League One fixture as the Tokyo Sungoliath won an epic 36-34 thriller over the Mitsubishi Sagamihara Dynaboars.

ADVERTISEMENT

The crazy contest saw the Sungoliath fall behind by 29-0 in the first half as the Dynaboars came out with a dream start in wet conditions getting up 19-0 after 12 minutes.

Things went from bad to worse for Tokyo when Mitsubishi’s fullback Matt Vaega snatched an intercept and ran 75 metres to score and extend the lead even further.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

A long-range penalty by James Grayson piled on more pain after a kick return by Kolbe was turned over near halfway for a 29-0 lead just 22 minutes into the contest.

It took a try from Australian lock Trevor Hosea from close range to give the Sungoliath some hope with their first score of the game near the half hour mark.

A double strike on either side of half-time, one to All Black captain Cane who scored from a classic openside support line on the inside, changed the complex of the game completely.

The Dynaboars saw their lead evaporate completely as Suntory took an improbable 31-29 lead when Japanese international Yutaka Nagare pounced on a loose ball following a deflected kick.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remarkably, the home side re-took the lead 34-31 with their first try of the second half and looked to have held on for the win following the Sungoliath’s dramatic comeback.

Four minutes into injury time with the clock in the red Tokyo Sungoliath stole the win with a try to centre Shogo Nakano in the corner to break Dynaboars hearts.

The great escape kept Tokyo in third place in the ladder, behind the final two undefeated teams, Saitama Panasonic Wild Knights and Toshiba Brave Lupus Tokyo.

The Wild Knights pounded Mie Honda Heat by 70-12 in the other Saturday game, with Australian Brave Blossom Dylan Riley and Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete both scoring doubles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Springbok lock Lood de Jager also bagged a try while inside centre Damian de Allende took over the kicking duties with one from three conversions and one penalty goal.

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on RugbyPass

J
Jon 1 hours ago
Qui sont les 34 U20 français pour préparer le Tournoi des Six Nations

Any one know Patrick Tuifua’s background? Is he descended out of French Polynesia?

1 Go to comments
T
Tim 5 hours ago
Munster vs Northampton | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

The Saints go marching on on on

1 Go to comments
B
Brendan 10 hours ago
Schoolboy superstar's transition into giant hooker nearing completion

A grade South African stock

1 Go to comments
M
Michael 11 hours ago
Lood de Jager pulling up trees in Japan after return from injury

Be good league to watch in Europe. A rugby channel would be great.

1 Go to comments
M
Michael 14 hours ago
Negativity around LRZ’s NFL move says more about rugby than him – Andy Goode

Let someone chase their dreams

4 Go to comments
A
Alexander 14 hours ago
Negativity around LRZ’s NFL move says more about rugby than him – Andy Goode

Completely agree. There's room much outrage in rugby nowadays. Love how this outraged fans, and yet some of the fans outrageously boo Owen Farrell just for existing lol

4 Go to comments
M
Michael 14 hours ago
Former Wallaby predicts Joe Schmidt's reign will end 'in tears'

Saying the 2 previous NZ coaches ended in tears. Was it any different with the Australian coaches?

8 Go to comments
s
swivel 14 hours ago
New World Rugby backed MLR club to boost USA's World Cup competitiveness

That’s interesting. Hope they just go with locals, think they’d save a lot not hiring in from overseas. Stay in the market just be really picky

8 Go to comments
s
swivel 15 hours ago
'The time isn't quite right' for Dan McKellar or Stephen Larkham with Wallabies

> Given the state of the game in Australia and the work being undertaken by RA to get it back on track, the role was seen as being a little more *_complex_* than the average head coaching gig. For that reason, the appetite for an Australian coach to lead the team – a notion that already had plenty of weight behind it – *_grew_*. > However, with Schmidt’s appointment, that wish has not been granted. There were local candidates, but the question was *_were they ready for the next leve_*l? A bit of a confused article here? I think there was an appetite, that had grown (or just not been satiated in a long time so was all one could hear), but i wouldn’t have thought that was around with this decision. The other new staff signings seemed to have the wider game under their scope, new coaching job was hard enough without worrying about that stuff, they just needed someone with really solid experienced, who could handle players resenting him by virtue of him being a Wallaby coach, and pick up their levels that weren’t quite there in 2022. Townsend is free in 2026, feel like he’d suit Aussies style, he’d be hard pressed get familiar enough in time for a WC though. Perhaps he’d take a settling assistant role to ensure an Aussie head coach has international experience on tap

2 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 20 hours ago
Negativity around LRZ’s NFL move says more about rugby than him – Andy Goode

I think its a big shock to the rugby community. Here is a player with all the potential in the world, a player who gets fans excited every time he touches the ball and a player who you would pay money to see and now he’s off at 22 to play a different sport. Its disappointing for fans and pundits not to mention the Wales team who have come to depend on his X factor but in the end its his choice and lets hope he makes it and wish him all the best.

4 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 23 hours ago
'A lot of work to do': Schmidt's advice from former Wallaby coaches

Silly boy. Should have retired.

1 Go to comments
F
Forward pass 23 hours ago
'I don’t see why not': Former All Black on joining Joe Schmidt in Wallaby switch

Geez you read some dribble on these sites. Yeah mental toughness is so strong in Aus. Pity player toughness wasnt. Maybe even try skilling the players up a bit, but NO its Mental toughness where Aus rugby players excel. What dribble.

1 Go to comments
A
Ace 1 days ago
Damian Willemse on the move again

Clickbait, typical of Johannes de Kakhuis. Damian is not on the move to the bulls, Sharks, Japan or Toulon. He has simply been selected in a different position. But clicks, right? Now while I ascribe the clickbait to the local lavvy, the fact that the article refers to Manie Libbok makes me think that the article might have been written by one of the r365 lackeys and not by De Kakhuis because then we would have read about “Immanuel”. And heaven forbid that Duane Vermeulen is mentioned because then Johannes de Kakhuis would’ve been referring to Daniel Johannes Vermeulen. Well, if you haven’t any talent, you have to find something with which to entice the great unwashed …

2 Go to comments
A
Ace 1 days ago
Injury ends career of Jaco Peyper as top referee blows full time

Enjoy the retirement. Jaco, like all top class refs, has had his share of detractors from (mostly ignorant) fans but he did seem to have a good rapport with the players on the field; not quite Nigel Owens, but still with authority and a healthy sense of humour. I do hope that he will plow his intellectual capital back into SA rugby and, if the opportunity arises, world rugby.

5 Go to comments
G
Graham 1 days ago
All Blacks’ eligibility tradition isn’t worth losing the nation’s best talent

Fantastic article. Richie Mou’nga and Shannon Frizzell should be made available to be in the All Black. Razor is a winner.Richie Mou’nga is the man. It is going to upset a few people. Who cares.

74 Go to comments
G
Graham 1 days ago
Robertson plays a smart hand on All Blacks eligibility issue

I agree 100% with Scott Robertson. Richie Mo’unga is a brilliant no 10 as showed with 7 time champion Crusaders and All Blacks. He had to put up with the ridiculous dual play maker role with Barrett , started by Hansen and doggedly carried on by Foster. Set him free.

95 Go to comments
m
michael 1 days ago
Bristol vs Connacht | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Poor ref decision yellow at worst. French refs very against English teams

1 Go to comments
f
finn 1 days ago
New World Rugby backed MLR club to boost USA's World Cup competitiveness

I don’t understand why world rugby are involved in a club side?

8 Go to comments
J
Jmann 1 days ago
Ex-England international Brad Shields reveals ‘desire’ to play for All Blacks

It was absurd that Shields ever played for England in the first place. He was picked directly out of a NZ team to do so; that should never have been allowed to happen. The NZRFU must never pick him for a NZ team again.

6 Go to comments
M
Michael 1 days ago
New World Rugby backed MLR club to boost USA's World Cup competitiveness

Canada need at least 2 Pro rugby teams. Stephen Aboud will bring through the talent in the country. But that talent needs something to aim for.

8 Go to comments
