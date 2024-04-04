Sale Sharks sign Racing 92 and Wales prop WillGriff John

Sale Sharks have signed a 31-year-old Racing 92 prop WillGriff John as injury cover for the remainder of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

This move comes after frontrow regular Nick Schonert underwent surgery on an achilles injury last week, sidelining him for the rest of the season. The news – first reported by Neil Fissler of RugbyPass last month – marks a significant addition to the Sharks as they gear up for crucial matches ahead, including a Challenge Cup last-16 clash against Ospreys and the remaining fixtures of the Gallagher Premiership season.

The prop – returning to Sharks – had an initial stint with the club beginning in 2017 after transferring from Championship team Doncaster.

Do New Zealand rugby have serious problems? | RPTV The Breakdown discusses Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard, who suffered a ruptured patella tendon injury late in the game against the Highlanders. Watch the full show on RugbyPass TV. Watch now Do New Zealand rugby have serious problems? | RPTV The Breakdown discusses Hurricanes halfback Cam Roigard, who suffered a ruptured patella tendon injury late in the game against the Highlanders. Watch the full show on RugbyPass TV. Watch now

During his four seasons with the Sharks, he made a notable 82 appearances before his tenure at Scarlets, where he contributed to 19 matches and earned two Wales caps over two seasons. His move back to the Sharks follows a short-term contract with French club Racing 92, adding depth and experience to Alex Sanderson’s squad as they navigate the crucial final stages of the season.

A powerful prop, he once bench pressed 230kg 0r 507Ibs.