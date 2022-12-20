Sacked Eddie Jones claims 'I wouldn't do anything differently'

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sinckler: 'I knew the cameras were there. I just wanted the attention'

2

Watch - Multiple red cards as London derby boils over

3

Steve Hansen on what 'probably' cost Eddie Jones his job

4

Ex-England winger Marland Yarde has signed for a Top 14 club

5

NRL salary cap outstrips Gallagher Premiership for first time

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Finn Russell: Life-altering Bath gold must come with silverware

Finn Russell will earn life-altering money at Bath, but the silverware he seeks would be truly defining.

RugbyPass+ Home

International News

Steve Hansen on what 'probably' cost Eddie Jones his job

Sinckler: 'I knew the cameras were there. I just wanted the attention'

'On that first game of the Six Nations are we going to be perfect? No'

Sonny Bill Williams' rocky All Blacks debut that led to man of the match second outing

More International More News

Trending Video

How England players should have navigated Eddie Jones' review | RugbyPass Offload

The Offload panel brainstorm ways that teams can conduct honest reviews by ensuring the anonymity of the players consulted.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Steve Hansen on what 'probably' cost Eddie Jones his job
c
chris 7 hours ago

It was a mistake to sack Eddie. They will do well under Borthwick but they won't win the RWC. Could Eddie have won this time around? Probably not considering the competition. But he had a long term vision that was just starting to come together. Squidge Rugby's YouTube analysis of this is really interesting. Too bad English management weren't paing attention. If Steve Hanson is surprised, it probably wasn't a good choice.

Go to comments More News
Cut the rhetoric, Australia and NZ can't live without one another
F
Francisco 14 hours ago

Movement is demonstrated by walking. Excellent approach to this vital issue for the health of rugby in the southern hemisphere.

Go to comments More News
InternationalEngland

Sacked Eddie Jones claims 'I wouldn't do anything differently'

By PA
(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Former England rugby coach Eddie Jones said he wouldn’t do anything differently despite being sacked earlier this month. It was England’s form in 2022, their worst in terms of results in 14 years, that saw Jones dismissed earlier than expected by the RFU after an anonymous panel of experts had reviewed the underwhelming Autumn Nations Series.

ADVERTISEMENT

However in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the 62-year-old Australian said he still believes England were on the right track prior to his departure. “I wouldn’t do anything differently,” Jones said.

“I was quite confident that we were on the right track, leading up to the World Cup. And I still have that belief. But if others don’t share that, then that is their decision.”

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Jones was dismissed by the RFU on December 6 and replaced with his former assistant Steve Borthwick. “I could feel the change in the wind,” Jones added. “You know, when you have been coaching for a while you feel when your support is starting to wane.”

Jones left the role with the highest win record of any England coach on 73 per cent, but that number drops to 42 per cent in a dismal 2022 that consisted of six defeats, one draw and five wins.

Related

The 'most interesting piece' in the Borthwick puzzle - Andy Goode

It’s good to have the worst-kept secret in rugby out of the bag but the appointment of Steve Borthwick as the England head coach is just the first box of many that need to be ticked in the coming weeks.

Read Now

A Grand Slam, Six Nations title and a World Cup final appearance were among Jones’ early successes, but post-Japan 2019 his win percentage dropped to 65. Despite this, Jones – who has been linked with a coaching role with Australia – said he felt like he still had “one more job in me”, adding: “I want to add to the game. I love the game, I love coaching.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
RUGBYPASS+
RUGBYPASS+ Finn Russell: Life-altering Bath gold must come with silverware Finn Russell: Life-altering Bath gold must come with silverware
Search