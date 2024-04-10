SA Rugby statement: Bulls' R4.1m travel arrangements

South African rugby officials have clarified the situation regarding this week’s travel plans to get the Bulls to England for Saturday’s Investec Champions Cup quarter-final versus Northampton.

The Pretoria franchise defeated Lyon last Saturday in their round-of-16 tie at home at Loftus, but they didn’t know until the following day whether they would have to travel to the northern hemisphere for their next match or else host Irish side Munster this weekend.

In the end, Northampton won 24-14, giving the Bulls an away last-eight match that has resulted in Jake White criticising the travel logistics involved in the tournament.

Their issues with getting to England in time to prepare for their match are reminiscent of what happened last year when the Stormers defeated Harlequins in Cape Town in the round of 16 and then had to try and get to Exeter the following weekend for a quarter-final.

An SA Rugby statement on the travel concerns raised this week by Bulls boss White read: “Media are advised that SA Rugby provided 38 flights for the Vodacom Bulls Investec Champions Cup quarter-final squad – 33 in business class and five in economy class.

“The playing squad will arrive in London before 08h00 local time on Wednesday having travelled overnight in business class on two airlines: British Airways (24 players and management) and Lufthansa (four players and management).

“The coach and CEO also flew directly to London overnight on Virgin in business class. The balance of eight of the tour squad (four management and four players) travelled via Zurich, Doha, and Dubai.

“Media will appreciate that the high demand for business class seats in and out of South Africa, allied to the reduced number of flights into the country and the late confirmation of the required seats (Sunday evening) made it well-known to all parties that securing business class seats on a single flight would be impossible.

“Pre-booking seats was discounted as an option in view of the potential risk of loss of 100 per cent of the flight cost for a group booking, should it not be required as it was unknown until 48 hours before departure whether the Vodacom Bulls would qualify, or be playing home or away (in the event of qualification).

“SA Rugby believes that the flights sourced by SA Rugby for the Vodacom Bulls (at a cost to SA Rugby of R4 108 449.00) represent the very best outcome it was possible to achieve in the circumstances.”