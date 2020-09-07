7:56am, 07 September 2020

Leinster expect to have James Ryan available for selection for Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 final against Ulster following his remarkable recovery from shoulder surgery. In early August Ryan was ruled out for a period of 10-12 weeks after sustaining a shoulder injury in training, but the 24-year-old is now on course to return to action well ahead of schedule, with the province confirming the lock “is expected to be available for selection for the Ulster Rugby game after recovering from a shoulder injury.”

The defending Pro14 champions could also have Dan Leavy in the mix as he steps up his recovery from a long term knee injury, but the outlook is less clear for Jordan Larmour and Tadhg Furlong.

Larmour failed a HIA after being removed from play during the second half of Leinster’s semi-final defeat last Friday. The fullback will continue to follow the graduated return to play protocols this week.

Meanwhile Furlong, who has yet to feature since the rugby restart, will be further reviewed this week following his return from a back injury.

Leinster also confirmed that Leavy, who hasn’t played any rugby since suffering a serious knee injury last year, will also be reviewed throughout the week.

Fergus McFadden will look to increase his training load as he steps up his rehabilitation from a calf injury, but will not be fit for the decider against Ulster.

There was no new update on the fitness of Vakh Abdaladze (back), Dave Kearney (hamstring), Conor O’Brien (hamstring) and Adam Byrne (hamstring).

