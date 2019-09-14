RugbyPass World Cup city guide - Oita nightlife

14 September, 7:05pm

Oita is a relaxed city that comes alive at night in the famous Miyako-machi district, a concentration of the best bars, hostess clubs and night clubs that Kyushu has to offer. Be sure to visit an Izakaya, an informal type of Japanese pub where patrons are entertained at the bar by bartenders.

After a day of visiting hot springs, head down to Miyako-machi for a night of eating, drinking and partying with the locals.

Miyako-machi is located one kilometer away from Oita station and can be reached by foot or by taxi.

For those staying in Beppu City, head to the main shopping district where you will find plenty of Izakaya pubs on Yasaka street. In Sol Paseo Ginza (covered street) you will also be able to find shops, restaurants and bars in the vintage style neighborhood. Sol Paseo Ginza is a short walk from Beppu station.

Rugby World Cup city guide – Oita nightlife:



