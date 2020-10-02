8:46am, 02 October 2020

RugbyPass is launching a new weekly podcast and show featuring a stellar cast of Dylan Hartley, the retired former England captain, former Ireland winger Simon Zebo, Scotland back-row Ryan Wilson and Wales & Lions legend Jamie Roberts.

Hosted by Christina Mahon, the community engagement manager at Rugby Players Ireland, the RUGBYPASS OFFLOAD panel will share insights and anecdotes from their careers, bring you news, rumours, stories and interviews during a 42-week podcast season that will culminate next July with the eagerly anticipated Lions tour to South Africa.

Listeners can subscribe right now via iTunes, Spotify, Acast or any good podcast app. Otherwise, subscribe to our Youtube channel where we will be posting the full episode each week.

