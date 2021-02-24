RugbyPass Offload – Episode 18 is joined by refereeing royalty as Nigel Owens is on the panel with Christina, Simon Zebo and Ryan Wilson to make sense of the flurry of red cards from last weekend’s Gallagher Premiership action. 

Owens gives us an incredible insight into the decision process of referees and looks back at his career highlights and regrets during his past 33 years of refereeing. 

RugbyPass Offload also hears some incredible stores from the Welshman as he gives his take on some of his famous one-liners, the toughest players to referee, his favourite players and lots more.

