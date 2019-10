06 October, 10:29pm

RugbyPass follows the incredible story of former professional rugby player Ed Jackson who broke his neck in April 2017.

The then 28-year-old dived into the shallow end of a pool at a barbeque and was rescued by his father and a friend.

Since his shock injury, Jackson has been on an incredible journey, helping others while he recovers.

