While pundits everywhere express dismay over the absence of creativity and flair borne from too much damned kicking, George Hook, Steve Lewis and Matt McCarthy roll up their shirt sleeves and go the extra Autumn rugby mile in this week’s show.

Prime target Aaron Smith is off contract next year and the All Blacks know the importance of locking him in until 2023. Gregor Paul

French resistance The All Blacks and France have been drawn in the same pool for the 2023 tournament. Drama is guaranteed. Patrick McKendry

Boom and bust New Zealand has known great riches at No 10 but is currently experiencing a genuine dearth of talent in a key position. Gregor Paul

No country for soft men Grizz Wyllie toured South Africa when the Springboks were the toughest men on the planet. Lynn McConnell