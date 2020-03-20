Rugby Explorer | Singapore

19 March, 10:42pm

Watch our RugbyPass original series, Rugby Explorer, as former Scotland international Jim Hamilton travels the globe to find out how rugby is played worldwide.

In this episode, Jim head to Singapore to explore the city and find out more about the rugby scene in the South-East Asian country.

There, he meets with the national team captain and some local players from a traditional steamboat, as well as a pair of ex-Premiership stars, who help show Jim around town.

He also gets his boots on for a training session with the Wanderers and is given a history lesson at the Singapore Cricket Club.

