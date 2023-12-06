Rugby Australia 'disappointed' but not concerned by Nawaqanitawase's defection

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
Today
15:00
Today
15:00
Today
15:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
15:00
Tomorrow
15:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
08:00
Sunday
10:15
Sunday
10:15
Sunday
10:15
Sunday
12:30
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Eddie Jones linked with new international job with ex All Blacks coach

2

The Stuart Lancaster verdict on his England winger Henry Arundell

3

The latest South African to throw his lot in with Scotland

4

Jacques Nienaber at Leinster: 'I don’t think they will buy me pints!'

5

Why Ireland v South Africa can lead a new world order

More News More News

Latest Feature

Revitalised Bath have 'puncher's chance' in European quest

After so long in the doldrums, a 'well-balanced' Bath side look 'in reasonable shape' for a tilt at honours

International News

The latest South African to throw his lot in with Scotland

British and Irish Lions statement: 2025 tour starts with Dublin match

English schools emerge as some of the favourites for World School's Festival 2023 with new teams announced

Why All Black fans are about to 'hear a lot of the term fan-centric'

More International More News

Trending Video

Jesse Kriel on South Africa school rugby and the secrets to Rassie's tactics | Gits and Genia

RWC winner Jesse Kriel joined the Gits and Genia crew in September 2023 to give a lowdown on his career and how he has settled into playing in Japan. View more Gits and Genia episodes on www.rugbypass.tv

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Why All Black fans are about to 'hear a lot of the term fan-centric'
C
Chris 1 hours ago

I say go back to all rules like they were in 1998. The game was a better product back then.

Go to comments More News
Ranking the top five performances from the Springboks in 2023
R
Rugby 1 hours ago

Where was Ben Smith's silly comments when England lost 31–34 to New Zealand in the 2021 Rugby World Cup the 9th women's Rugby World Cup? England got a red card after 18 minutes. England were easily the better team. In WXV 2023, England won 33-12 at a canter (not a WC I know). Sam Cane was 27 mins in

Go to comments More News
International

Rugby Australia 'disappointed' but not concerned by Nawaqanitawase's defection

By AAP
Mark Nawaqanitawase of Australia looks on during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Australia and Georgia at Stade de France on September 09, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Flying Wallabies winger Mark Nawaqanitawase will switch codes to join the NRL’s Sydney Roosters from 2025, Rugby Australia have confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nawaqanitawase, who has won 11 caps for Australia since making his debut on last year’s tour of Europe, will join the Roosters on a two-year deal.

The defection of one of their brightest rising stars is a big loss for Rugby Australia (RA) at a time when the code is under increasing scrutiny following a hugely disappointing World Cup campaign.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

“We are disappointed, Mark has been a strong player over the last 12 months,” RA chief executive Phil Waugh said in a statement on Thursday.

“However, the outside backs are a position of strength for us, with great depth coming through.

“We are confident we are well-stocked with talented wingers for the future.”

Despite the player not moving to rugby league until the season after next, RA appeared to close the door on him appearing for the Wallabies in the interim.

“Rugby Australia wishes to thank Nawaqanitawase for his efforts in his 11 Test appearances, as well as for the Waratahs and the Australia Sevens team at the Commonwealth Games,” the organisation said in a statement.

Related

Wallabies lose one of their best players in shock defection to rugby league

Waratahs and Wallabies winger Mark Nawaqanitawase has shocked Australian Rugby after signing a new deal with rugby league that will see him leave union. 

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

The silver lining is that the winger’s two-year contract with the Roosters offers the possibility of a return to rugby union ahead of the World Cup in Australia in 2027.

His code-switch will prevent him from facing the British and Irish Lions in 2025.

Nawaqanitawase’s move follows months of back and forth between RA and the Roosters, who were furious when Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii was wooed to rugby union by recently ousted RA chairman Hamish McLennan.

RA also tried to sign Roosters back-rower Angus Crichton but that move fell over after the Origin forward’s camp became increasingly frustrated with the governing body’s negotiating tactics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended

New contender for the next Wallabies captain emerges

Australia women's player ratings | Dubai SVNS 2023/24

OPINION

Eddie Jones linked with another international job alongside ex-All Blacks coach

Ex-Wallabies centre Tevita Kuridrani has named his new club

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Ardie Savea switches positions as new signings make Japan Rugby League One bow New signings make Japan Rugby League One bow
Search