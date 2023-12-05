Ex-Wallabies centre Tevita Kuridrani has named his new club

Former Wallabies midfielder Tevita Kuridrani has resurfaced in the USA after an ill-fated stint in France. The 31-year-old last played for Biarritz in their 2021/22 Top 14 season which ended in relegation and after a year away from playing, he has now been unveiled as a new signing by the MLR Seattle Seawolves on a two-year deal.

A club statement read: “What do you need to know about the Seawolves newest player, Tevita Kuridrani? He is gifted with extra-long legs allowing him to glide past would-be defenders while a deadly fend and subtle left footstep are enough to keep the best of defenders second-guessing while also possessing an excellent ability to offload.

“Kuridrani was born in Fiji and moved to Australia when he was 11. His international career began representing Fiji in the U20s in 2010. Later that year, he made the switch and began playing for his adopted home country, debuting in Dubai for Aussie 7s.

“While part of the Reds academy, Kuridrani gained the attention of the Brumbies and made his debut with the Canberra side in 2021, quickly becoming their starting centre and getting called up to the Wallabies squad.

“Kuridrani earned 61 Test caps, scoring 22 tries, and playing in the 2015 and 2019 Rugby World Cups. In 2020, after 135 caps and 28 tries with the Brumbies, Kuridrani made the move to the Western Force. He now joins the Seawolves after playing his last season for Biarritz Olympique in France.”

Seawolves director of rugby and head coach Allen Clarke said: “This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve greater success, but inspire our fans, our league, and future generations of American rugby players. We’re delighted to welcome Tevita, his partner Melissa and daughter Silovate to the Seawolves family for the next two seasons.”

Kuridrani added: “My family and I are really excited to be moving to Seattle. I’m grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to joining the Seawolves family.”