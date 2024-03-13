Rory Hutchinson has agreed a contract extension at Northampton

Northampton Saints are expected to announce later on Wednesday that Scotland inside centre Rory Hutchinson is extending his stay at Franklin’s Gardens after agreeing to sign a new contract with the Premiership leaders.

Saints director of rugby Phil Dowson told a media call on Tuesday that news about the future of Cambridge-born Hutchinson, who is closing in on 150 appearances, would be released in the next 24 hours.

RugbyPass sources in the East Midlands have confirmed that they believe Hutchinson, who has won eight Scottish caps, has finally signed a new contract despite fears that he could have walked away after talks had stalled.

Hutchinson, who has scored one try in 14 appearances for Saints this season, was named by Scotland boss Gregor Townsend in January in his Test squad for the Guinness Six Nations after a series of impressive performances in the Premiership and Europe.

He was one of the centres on the radar of French outfit Bayonne, while there was also interest in him from Scottish Rugby Union, who have been looking to bring players on Townsend’s radar back under their control.

Hutchinson’s form for the Saints this season has reflected his determination to put a quiet 2022/23 campaign firmly behind him.

“For me personally, I just want to get back to where I was playing a few years ago. I had a bit of a quiet season last year so this year, I want to get my best rugby on the field.

“To get back to my top form, it’s through playing a free-flowing game of rugby. We have all got that skill of looking up and finding open space, and we can all run, kick and catch, so it’s just getting that all connected on the field,” he said.

Northampton confirmed a few hours later on Wednesday that Hutchinson has indeed put pen to paper on a deal that will keep him at Franklin’s Gardens, but they didn’t specify how long this new agreement was for.