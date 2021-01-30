6:14am, 30 January 2021

The Romanian Rugby Union are currently locked in a battle to stop their government from annexing their revamped national stadium.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr Eduard Novak, wants a debate on a draft government decision that would see the transfer of the National Rugby Stadium Arc de Triomphe to the exclusive use of the Ministry of Youth and Sports – effectively taking it from the Romanian Rugby Federation.

The Romanian union have said that the government is violating an agreement with the union in which the new revamped stadium would be handed back to them. The Stadium Arc de Triomphe has been the home of rugby in the country for 108 years.

The federation are hoping the revamped Stadionul Arcul de Triumf – which has undergone significant refurbishment – along with former England and Scotland boss Andy Robinson who is now coaching ‘The Oaks’; will herald a new era for a team. Romania have recorded victories over France, Italy and Scotland, but who have fallen behind Georgia in recent years.

A statement from the union reads: “We are really dismayed by this position and we will take all legal and human measures to avoid this new nationalization set up by MTS.

“We assure all those who do not want to take into account the documents and the history of over 108 years, that we will not capitulate and we will fight for our stadium.

“In short, the Romanian Rugby Federation has offered the field on which rugby has been played since 1913, demolished its own National Arc de Triomphe Rugby Stadium, signed a protocol with MTS by which the stadium returns to the Romanian Rugby Federation, who at the end was assured she would receive the stadium back.

“Now someone, who had no involvement in this project, is coming and wants to change everything.

“We hope that Minister Novak will respect the documents, tradition and history of our sport and will restore the right of free use for 49 years to the Romanian Rugby Federation.

“We do not believe that Mr Novak will try to be above the decision of King Carol and Mayor Grigore Gheorghe Cantacuzino who gave this ground for rugby.

“I hoped he would not be a participant in what would be a moment of shame for Romanian sport. We will probably get to court or we will go so far as to train in front of the Government and MTS.

“Otherwise, we are preparing for the World Cup qualifiers.

“Three rugby fields, the home of this sport are empty and waiting for the documents to be completed. And the priority of MTS is to launch a public debate on how he wants to take something that is not his ?!

“Obviously, because we exercise our right to an opinion and do not accept that our history and documents are violated, we expect to be sanctioned.”