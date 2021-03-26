9:26pm, 26 March 2021

Some would argue that the most important person for the future of All Blacks rugby is Scott Robertson.

Robertson has tasted plenty of success while coaching in New Zealand, having won trophies with the New Zealand Under-20s, Canterbury in the Mitre 10 Cup, and of course with the Crusaders. But despite his impressive coaching career to date, he was overlooked for the All Blacks top job, with Ian Foster handed the reigns.

While he’s still a chance of being the next All Blacks sometime in the future, that’s only if he sticks around.

And that’s a big if.

Instead, according to The Telegraph reporter Ben Coles, the man known as ‘Razor’ should head overseas and become the next coach of the England rugby team. Coles referred to comments by Graham Henry, who apparently suggested that “a stint overseas would be enormously beneficial” for him as a coach.

“Given the Crusaders’ success Robertson could have gone off to coach anywhere in the world, electing instead to stay in New Zealand until at least 2023 with an eye on succeeding Foster,” Coles wrote for The Telegraph.

“Reports in New Zealand have suggested that Robertson asked Warren Gatland if he could be part of this year’s British and Irish Lions coaching staff, after his lack of coaching experience outside of New Zealand was cited as a factor in him not getting the All Blacks job.

“Well, then why not with England? The national side feel stale and in need of a bucket of cold water thrown over them after their worst-ever Six Nations finish.”

Robertson has had an undeniable impact on helping the Crusaders return to their thrown. He’s led them to four straight Super Rugby titles, including Super Rugby Aotearoa last year.

But as Coles highlighted, it’s his “man-management” which is especially impressive.

“Robertson has been hailed for his man-management, getting the best out of an already talented player pool at the Crusaders.

“At a time where Eddie Jones’ motivational messages to this England side appear to be falling on deaf ears, Robertson’s ability to influence and inspire his players seems refreshing.”

Coles also included quotes from Sam Whitelock in his piece, after the Crusaders won their third Super Rugby title in a row.

The All Blacks lock said that he “challenged people to get better and grow”, talking both about the playing squad, as well as having an ability to “grow the coaching and management staff too.”

Towards the end of his piece, Coles mentioned that “Robertson has nothing left to prove in New Zealand”, before including another sentence which is quite thought-provoking in my opinion, but still something most New Zealand rugby fans may agree with.

“The All Blacks would be mad not to appoint him in 2023, because if it doesn’t happen then, someone else certainly will hire him.”

At the time of writing, the Crusaders are currently undefeated in the 2021 season of Super Rugby Aotearoa. They’re also top of the ladder, and are without a doubt, title contenders once again this year.