Sevens

Rights Mkhari: 'We will fight for each other till the very last minute'

By Ian Cameron
Rights Mkhari of South Africa during the match between Spain and South Africa on day 2 of the HSBC Cape Town Sevens at DHL Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Springboks Women’s Sevens forward Rights Mkhari is refusing to be daunted by the bright lights and global backdrop of the HSBC SVNS, which kicks off this weekend in Dubai.

Hailing from rural Limpopo, Mkhari, a versatile flanker and lock, earned respect globally. Although sidelined during last year’s Rugby World Cup Sevens, she bolstered her Test cap tally in Madagascar and WXV 2.

Now, focusing on the Springbok Women’s Sevens, Mkhari, known for her prowess in kick-offs, tackles, and turn-overs, anticipates her official Dubai debut in the World Series, reflecting on her unexpected rugby journey from Bungeni village.

“I played here last year when we were part of the invitational event, but making my official Dubai debut in the series will be a highlight for sure,” said Mkhari.

“I never anticipated, as someone from rural Limpopo (Bungeni village), that rugby would take me around the world and now to play in the World Series in Dubai. I have twice played in the Cape Town Sevens, which was an absolute highlight for me, but knowing that we will be part of the whole series, just added a new dimension for our team.

“The challenge is real, we are up again vastly experienced teams, but we did not work this hard and sacrificed that much to just give up when things are not going our way. There is a belief in the team, and we will fight for each other till the very last minute, that is a given.”

Mkhari and the Springbok Women’s Sevens team now face the daunting task on Saturday of New Zealand, Fiji and Great Britain in  the Dubai SVNS pool stages.

“But that doesn’t mean that we cannot win,” he said. “We will be seen as underdogs as long as we allow ourselves to be, we need to earn the respect of our opponents as the new kids on the block.

“We have a game plan, we have structure and we have belief,” she said. “What we lacked was an opportunity and that is now presented to us. We cannot let it go to waste.”

 

