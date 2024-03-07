RFU teams up with Alzheimer’s Society to raise dementia awareness

The Rugby Football Union has teamed up with the Alzheimer’s Society in a bid to increase awareness of dementia.

An Alzheimer’s Society information stand will be located in the Twickenham fan zone on Saturday for England’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Ireland as the RFU backs the charity’s Sport United Against Dementia campaign.

Alzheimer’s Society chief executive officer Kate Lee said: “Alzheimer’s Society is proud to be working alongside the RFU to reach supporters who might be worried about dementia, but are unsure where to turn.

“We hope fans will drop into our stand at Twickenham to chat about any of their concerns. Thousands of people are living with undiagnosed dementia, unsure of the symptoms and too afraid to visit a GP.

“Getting a diagnosis can be daunting, but only then can you unlock the door to potential treatments, care and support.”

One in three people born in the UK today will develop dementia in their lifetime and by 2025 one million will be living with the condition, the charity says.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said: “Dementia impacts so many individuals and their families and we’re pleased to be able to support the vital work of raising awareness, with the many thousands of people in the stadium as well as those watching at home.”

Alzheimer’s Society funds research into whether elite rugby players show more early warnings signs of dementia than the general population and, if so, why.

The PREVENT:RFC study follows 50 former elite rugby players, including ex-England and forward Leicester Ben Kay, and is part of a wider study involving hundreds of people.

Kay added: “The Six Nations holds memories that are very close to my heart and it’s important to me, as an Alzheimer’s Society sport champion, to help raise awareness of this devastating condition.”