4:53am, 19 February 2021

The potential arrival of Teddy Thomas at Toulouse next season is apparently not a straightforward situation as the Racing 92 winger would have to take a considerable pay cut, according to the latest speculative report in Midi Olympique, the French rugby newspaper.

They are reporting that suggestions Thomas has been earning €40,000 net a month at Racing are vastly inflated, alternatively claiming the figure is only €23,000, €17,000 below the initially stated number.

But even with that difference, it has been said that Thomas would likely face between a ten and 15 per cent cut on that €23,000 figure if he is to become a Toulouse player.

No approach has yet been made to the player and while Thomas is said to be close to the likes of Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack, the box office Toulouse half-backs, complicating the matter is the need for the 2019 Top 14 champions to balance their squad between international and non-international players when everyone is availaile to play while also keeping within the salary cap.

While Toulouse are expected to keep veteran full-back Maxime Medard on for another season, there is a potential vacancy for Thomas to fill as Yoann Huget is retiring at the end of the season. Toulouse are also expecting Thomas to be considering offers from England.

TRANSFER: Teddy is heading south according to reports in France. https://t.co/rvHiWmeoz4 — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) February 15, 2021

A Guinness Six Nations starter in Rome against Italy on February 6, the 27-year-old Thomas earned his 24th cap for France off the bench last Sunday in their win over Ireland in Dublin. That was his eighth appearance since Fabien Galthie took over the national side following a World Cup in Japan where Thomas was excluded from the French squad by Jacques Brunel.

Thomas has made just four appearances in this season’s Top 14 with Racing while he was also excluded from the 2019/20 Champions Cup final team when that showpiece was staged versus Exeter last October.

