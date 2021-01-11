5:37pm, 11 January 2021

After missing out on a place in the 2021 Highlanders squad last month, it appears standout Otago wing Freedom Vahaakolo has earned a reprieve from the Dunedin franchise.

According to a report from Stuff, the 23-year-old speedster, who lit up the Mitre 10 Cup last years through his sizeable physical frame and impressive skill set, has been handed a short-term deal by the Highlanders due to the unavailability of Sam Gilbert.

Stuff reports Gilbert isn’t expected to recover from the ACL tear he sustained during last year’s Super Rugby Aotearoa clash with the Blues until April, paving the way for Vahaakolo to come into the squad on a short-term basis.

The promotion to Super Rugby is good reward for Vahaakolo, who shone in his debut Mitre 10 Cup season as he scored seven tries and was voted NZRPA Mitre 10 Young Player of the Year by his peers.

Having also trained with the Highlanders upon his move from Auckland to Dunedin last year, it was surprising, then, to see Vahaakolo’s name absent from the squad list for the upcoming Super Rugby Aotearoa and Super Rugby Trans-Tasman campaigns.

Instead, the likes of Gilbert, Solomon Alaimalo, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Jona Nareki, Vilimoni Koroi, Ngane Punivai and Connor Garden-Bachop were all named as the franchise’s outside backs.

Those players will now have to compete with Vahaakolo for playing time, and with Gilbert seemingly out of action for a further three months, and Alaimalo targeting the fullback role, there is every chance the former Auckland age-grade representative will get his chance in Super Rugby.

The acquisition of Vahaakolo will be sure to excite some of his Highlanders teammates, with Highlanders and Otago first-five Josh Ioane telling RugbyPass last year how he had been impressed with the youngster.

“Freedom’s been training with us at the Highlanders. [I’ve] been able to see how good of a player he is, and he definitely showed that on the weekend,” Ioane said.

“He looked quite dangerous and looked like a quality football player. [I’ve] been working with him the past few weeks, so it’s good to see him have a crack.”

Vahaakolo reportedly isn’t the only new short-term addition to the Highlanders, with Otago loose forward Sean Withy and lock Jack Regan also joining the squad as cover for Kazuki Himeno and Pari Pari Parkinson, respectively.

Stuff reports that Himeno, a new signing for the Highlanders who starred for Japan at the 2019 World Cup, has been stuck in his homeland due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, while Parkinson isn’t exepcted to recover from an ankle injury that ruled him out of the latter half of last year until April.

Both Withy, 20, and Regan, 23, made their Mitre 10 Cup debuts for Otago last year, with Withy earning his opportunity after impressing at club level following a move north from Southland in 2019.

Regan, meanwhile, has a unique background, with the Irish second-rower moving to New Zealand stints with PRO14 outfits Ulster and Leinster.

All three of Vahaakolo, Withy and Regan could make their first appearances for the Highlanders next month when thy play the Crusaders in a pre-season fixture in Temuka on February 12, a fortnight before the two sides open the Super Rugby season at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.