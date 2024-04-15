Report: Rising Hurricanes star signs with Montpellier

Reports out of France are stating Hurricanes outside back Josh Moorby has agreed to a two-year deal with Top 14 outfit Montpellier.

ADVERTISEMENT

French publication Midi Olympique has revealed that the 25-year-old’s talks with the club have ended positively. Moorby is expected to join the heavyweights once his contract with New Zealand Rugby ends later this year.

The news comes as the club is also set to lose the services of All Black Jordie Barrett for 2025, with the second five-eighth heading to Leinster on a six-month sabbatical as part of his new, multi-year contract with New Zealand Rugby.

Moorby has recently risen to the top of the outside back pecking order amongst a talented field in Wellington, claiming the No. 14 jersey ahead of the likes of Salesi Rayasi. His promotion was also believed to be a factor in Julian Savea’s exit from the club, with new ‘Canes coach Clark Laidlaw wanting to invest playing time in his young stars.

In 2022, the Waikato native was named the Hurricanes’ Rookie of the Year in a breakthrough campaign after moving north from the Highlanders, where he was an injury reserve.

Moorby has represented the Maori All Blacks since that impressive 2022 campaign and has evolved into a lethal scoring threat with the ability to play both the fullback and wing positions.

With the Hurricanes’ recent form propelling them to the top of the Super Rugby Pacific table with an unbeaten record, Moorby would have no doubt caught the eye of All Blacks selectors and would have certainly been in the conversation for at least an All Blacks XV call-up in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The aforementioned Rayasi’s contract also concludes in 2024 and the Hurricanes will be hoping a potential return to the starting XV in Moorby’s absence will play into their favour when hosting those contract discussions.

Also on the Hurrocanes’ books is recent New Zealand U20 product, Harry Godfrey. The fullback produced a game-high 16 carries with four linebreaks and scored a try in his most recent start for the team.