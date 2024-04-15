Report: Rising Hurricanes star signs with Montpellier
Reports out of France are stating Hurricanes outside back Josh Moorby has agreed to a two-year deal with Top 14 outfit Montpellier.
French publication Midi Olympique has revealed that the 25-year-old’s talks with the club have ended positively. Moorby is expected to join the heavyweights once his contract with New Zealand Rugby ends later this year.
The news comes as the club is also set to lose the services of All Black Jordie Barrett for 2025, with the second five-eighth heading to Leinster on a six-month sabbatical as part of his new, multi-year contract with New Zealand Rugby.
Moorby has recently risen to the top of the outside back pecking order amongst a talented field in Wellington, claiming the No. 14 jersey ahead of the likes of Salesi Rayasi. His promotion was also believed to be a factor in Julian Savea’s exit from the club, with new ‘Canes coach Clark Laidlaw wanting to invest playing time in his young stars.
In 2022, the Waikato native was named the Hurricanes’ Rookie of the Year in a breakthrough campaign after moving north from the Highlanders, where he was an injury reserve.
Moorby has represented the Maori All Blacks since that impressive 2022 campaign and has evolved into a lethal scoring threat with the ability to play both the fullback and wing positions.
With the Hurricanes’ recent form propelling them to the top of the Super Rugby Pacific table with an unbeaten record, Moorby would have no doubt caught the eye of All Blacks selectors and would have certainly been in the conversation for at least an All Blacks XV call-up in 2024.
The aforementioned Rayasi’s contract also concludes in 2024 and the Hurricanes will be hoping a potential return to the starting XV in Moorby’s absence will play into their favour when hosting those contract discussions.
Also on the Hurrocanes’ books is recent New Zealand U20 product, Harry Godfrey. The fullback produced a game-high 16 carries with four linebreaks and scored a try in his most recent start for the team.
Comments on RugbyPass
Loose forwards always look good going forward and winning. It’s the same loose forwards for the Crusaders and the Canes this year as last year. Too much of the shiny new things getting noticed here while older consistent ones getting bagged. It’s early days. Calm the farm.5 Go to comments
Thanks Nick, and on the money. We tend to be apathetic until something REALLY BAD happens, then we aren't! At least this applies to the Reb players and coach, if not the spectators. They seem to be getting very quick ball at times. Have they altered something, or is it just all of the skills coming together at the right time? It seems almost the opposite of the Reds, who started the season with quick ball, but haven't been showing that in the last 3 losing games. Is it attitude (McDermott hasn't looked “right” to me for 3 weeks), or something else?9 Go to comments
Good summary. As said, Sevu Reece has been electrifying for the Crusaders. Great try and he has been everywhere. Amazing he is now equal with Caleb Ralph , club record of 52 tries for the Crusaders. That record beckons. Good to see Dallas McLeod getting regular starts at last. A big few weeks are ahead.5 Go to comments
Good article/interview.As was said Christian Lio-Willie was barnstorming when he came on for the Crusaders. What happened at the end, self-explanatory.Captain fantastic Scott Barrett is due back soon as well, once they are back from Aussie. Great to see Ethan Blackadder back last week.1 Go to comments
You must have been watching one team, Andrew - and even then you missed the brightest star in the Chiefs pack - Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 2 turnovers, genuine line-out presence and grunt around the field, and the soft hands of a back.5 Go to comments
Haha what a crock of sh!t these headlines are. Moorby’s best year was that first. Still doesn’t seem to have the same game about him as when he was fresh but has bounced back well this season to be playing consistent tight accurate footy1 Go to comments
It’s even dumber than Bernard Foley not kicking the penalty to touch in the Melbourne Bledisloe in 2022.3 Go to comments
Yes, they are traveling well but it’s early days. The Chiefs were in front with 20 to go while they snatched a last minute win v the Reds. Keep calm.1 Go to comments
The failure of the Irish system / rugby playing style to produce their own backs has them looking elsewhere for innovation and flair - not that Jordie has much flair. He’s a converted fullback. The Canes have plenty of other younger options.9 Go to comments
1.Watch Wallace Sititi be the wild card AB. A genuine full time no 8 2. Luke J like Sotutu has not delivered. 3. Chiefs have all the right cattle but badly miss the leadership of Webber. LJ is about as unconvincing as Sam Cane when under the pump. They had the winning of that game in the second half then fell apart.5 Go to comments
Yes the Rebels are showing signs of life because they are literally playing for their live -lihoods and thanks to their Australian attack coach. However they are still playing an essentially dull boring south african style for the rest of the time. And Geoff Parling must be the most useless lineout coach ever. Worse than Steve Hansen even. Interestingly we are starting to see more cheap shots and attempts to get away with cheating by Australian players, now they are being influenced by Joe Schmidt. It was exactly the same when Rennie started out as Wallaby coach and thru his tenure. Trying to teach Australians to play like kiwis doesn’t work, as the last 20 years has conclusively demonstrated. Especially when we are not as good at it as kiwis. Which of course is the whole idea …..9 Go to comments
Great signing, not sure where he’ll fit in though. As for him ‘playing alongside RG Snyman, that’s highly debatable given the likelyhood that the latter will spend most of the season on sick leave.9 Go to comments
Wowee!9 Go to comments
Every team that has played a game in Africa this Champions Cup season is already out of the competition - including the SA teams. Could be a concidence.30 Go to comments
that should offer some experiences for Jordie.9 Go to comments
Just remember: He is not a winger. Took Ian Foster 2 years to figure that out.9 Go to comments
Excellent article, Nick. We (your RP colleague Brett McKay and my 8/9 Combo cohost), are going to have LSL on our podcast later this month. He has shown consistent excellence as a leader and lock. I’ll chat with you offline about a line of questioning if you have time. H9 Go to comments
So no Irish fan or journalist suggested JGP was as good as DuPont. Then even the guy who supposedly did is from Wales and said JGP would be the best around if it was t for DuPont. Right, so what is this story about again17 Go to comments
Great news for the URC. Leinster will always attract top talent. Another huge name added to their stable9 Go to comments
When you look at Australian Rugby you can see the talent coming through. There’s young players everywhere. They have the makings of a strong Wallaby team for years to come if they trust their young players. There might be some short term pain but after 30 or 40 caps together a Wallaby group comprised of the current youngsters will really be top class. It seems like the threat of going under has focused the Rebels both on and off the field. They are having a go like a team with nothing to lose and winning back the fans whilst silencing their detractors. Its funny how an existential threat can spur a team on to new highs. Taking rugby back to the communities will help to build support and create a true team for the community and one rooted into it. It may just work and save the Rebels and if they can get the financing then maybe let them have a go at reinvention. I do feel though that Australian Rugby has one too many franchises. If the Rebels die all these solid young players get infused into other franchises who will have more money, depth and resources. It would make the Australian Rugby franchises so much stronger and they may come to achieve parity with the best franchises from NZ. Super Rugby is throwing up some really entertaining games. Not too much good defence but certainly high pace, try scoring magic on display. Melbourne are no exception to this.9 Go to comments