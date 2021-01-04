    Rhys Priestland’s return to Wales looks increasingly like a done deal, with the BBC reporting that the flyhalf is in ‘talks’ with the Cardiff Blues.

    Priestland had been set to leave the then Todd Blackadder coached Bath in 2019, but both Priestland and the club did a u-turn, with the playmaker signing a new two-year contract until 2021.

    However, in November of 2020 reports from South Africa claimed that Cheetahs flyhalf Tian Schoeman was set to leave the side to pursue a career with Bath, seemingly bringing Preistland’s stint with the Premiership side to a close. The club have been linked with numerous options at flyhalf over the last two years, but Schoeman is now the hot favourite to replace Priestland.

    Priestland joined the West Country side in 2015 and has made over 80 appearances for the Blue, Black and White since his arrival from Welsh side Scarlets.

    With just Welsh 50 caps, he was unable to represent Wales under the terms of the SPSP. A return to Cardiff would open up the possibility, in theory at least, of the 33-year-old representing Wales once again.

