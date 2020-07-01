Four players are set to make their Melbourne Rebels debut against the Brumbies in their Super Rugby AU competition kick-off on Saturday night in Canberra.
Former Sunwolves lock Michael Stolberg has forced his way into the starting side, youngster Josh Kemeny will wear the No.6 jersey for the first time after impressing during the COVID break, while forwards Efitusi Maafu and Trevor Hosea have been included on the bench.
Wallabies playmaker Matt Toomua will play his 100th Super Rugby match, squaring off against the club where he played most of his domestic career.
Rebels: Dane Haylett-Petty (c), Andrew Kellaway, Reece Hodge, Billy Meakes, Marika Koroibete, Matt To’omua, Ryan Louwrens, Michael Wells, Richard Hardwick, Josh Kemeny, Michael Stolberg, Matt Philip, Pone Fa’amausili, Jordan Uelese, Matt Gibbon. Reserves: Efitusi Maafu, Cameron Orr, Jermaine Ainsley, Esei Haangana, Rob Leota, Frank Lomani, Andrew Deegan.
– Melissa Woods
