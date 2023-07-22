Select Edition

Owen Franks the latest All Black to answer French SOS

First Test start for Grant Williams as Springboks make nine changes
M
MARLON 20 minutes ago

Oom Marvin too soft for International Rugby and will unfortunately make the side ahead of Jean Kleyn. That should once and for all tell Kleyn that the nuwe SA is not for the likes of him. KLA could have played in place of WLerux, with the youngster Moodie on the wing. No need to wear out Kitsoff and Malherbe in a meaning less game...resource management folks!

'Borthwick is running too tight a ship' – Andy Goode
T
The Chassis Chisler 44 minutes ago

100% watch any of the England weekly videos. Its as dry as F. And then Borthwick comes on and he sucks the energy right out of the room

TOP 14

Racing 92 sign ex-Wales prop as World Cup joker

By Ian Cameron
(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Former Scarlets player and Wales prop, WillGriff John, has made a significant move to French club Racing 92, where he will provide short-term cover during this year’s World Cup.

The 30-year-old tight-head, who was released by Scarlets after the 2022-23 season, has been given an opportunity to showcase his skills with the Paris-based team.

John’s international experience includes two appearances for Wales under the coaching of Wayne Pivac back in 2020. He made his debut as a replacement against South Africa in November 2020 and started against Fiji just eight days later.

With a bench press record of 230kg, John started his professional career with Cardiff Blues and later played with Doncaster Knights in the English Championship, as well as with New Zealand’s Northland provincial side. Additionally, he represented Wales U20s in the 2012 Junior World Championships.

Standing at an imposing 6 feet 3 inches and weighing 19 stone 11 pounds, John has built a reputation as a formidable scrummager and a competent ball-carrier.

