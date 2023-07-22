Racing 92 sign ex-Wales prop as World Cup joker

Former Scarlets player and Wales prop, WillGriff John, has made a significant move to French club Racing 92, where he will provide short-term cover during this year’s World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-year-old tight-head, who was released by Scarlets after the 2022-23 season, has been given an opportunity to showcase his skills with the Paris-based team.

John’s international experience includes two appearances for Wales under the coaching of Wayne Pivac back in 2020. He made his debut as a replacement against South Africa in November 2020 and started against Fiji just eight days later.

With a bench press record of 230kg, John started his professional career with Cardiff Blues and later played with Doncaster Knights in the English Championship, as well as with New Zealand’s Northland provincial side. Additionally, he represented Wales U20s in the 2012 Junior World Championships.

Standing at an imposing 6 feet 3 inches and weighing 19 stone 11 pounds, John has built a reputation as a formidable scrummager and a competent ball-carrier.