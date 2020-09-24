4:34am, 24 September 2020

Quade Cooper has taken another sideways dig at Rugby Australia, suggesting on social media that he would no longer be gagged having left their employment.

The man who once described the Wallabies environment as ‘toxic’ has spent the summer sitting out the pandemic. The 32-year-old signed for Kintetsu Liners last year but with the Japanese Top League yet to return, he’s been training in Australia. His followers have been delighted his many trick play, sidestepping and passing videos over the period.

Cooper has long had a turbelent relationship with the Rugby Australia and his coaches, having infamously fallen out with Reds coach Brad Thorn and Wallabies coach Michael Cheika. Cheika ended his Wallabies career despite many believing him to be the most talented playmaker of his generation, while Thorn dropped him from the Reds entirely, despite Cooper being on an enormous salary.

Cooper posted: “I’ve neglected Twitter for too long and now I’m going to post my true thoughts with out fear of being fined and being told what we could and couldn’t say while playing in Australia.”

This led many on the platform to presume that the mercurial playmaker was about to blow off some steam, but he quickly set them right.

“Woah woah calm down…. and don’t waste the popcorn. was a general tweet. Not loaded tweet my friends.. Meaning I’ve been absent.”

Cooper joined Kintetsu Liners from the Melbourne Rebels alongside long-time halves partner Will Genia late last year.

“I had a great time in Japan and Kintetsu has been nothing short of amazing,” the 70-test Wallaby told The Herald last Monday.

“The experience, the club, the people … and I’m very much looking forward to going back there.”

Cooper had flirted with the idea of going to the NRL in the meantime, but it didn’t transpire.

Interest in Cooper’s services within rugby league circles was reportedly high, with reports in Australia indicating that the Wests Tigers were one of the clubs interested in recruiting the former Queensland Reds, Melbourne Rebels and Toulon playmaker.

Gold Coast Titans head of football Mel Maninga also went on record to express his eagerness in bringing Cooper to Cbus Super Stadium.