Pumas duo to get bums on and then off seats

2:36pm, 27 July 2021

Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair expects the club’s two new Argentina international signings to get supporters on their feet.

Versatile backs Emiliano Boffelli, 26, and Ramiro Moyano, 31, will both sign subject to work permits and medicals.

Moyano, a full-back/winger with 36 caps, will join Edinburgh from Toulon during pre-season while 31-times capped former Racing 92 player Boffelli, who can play across the back line, will arrive in October after the Rugby Championship.

Blair revealed the club had been in contact with both players for a lengthy period.

“I’m really excited to see both players perform and develop alongside our young Scottish talent,” he said.

“Competition for places is vital, so it’ll be great to see our younger stars improve and benefit from playing alongside guys of their international calibre.

“Both players have the capability to get supporters off their seats. Their arrivals, coupled with record season ticket sales for our new home, really adds to the excitement and anticipation for the coming season.”

Boffelli was nominated for the World Rugby Breakout Player of the Year award after the 2017-18 season and was Argentina’s first-choice full-back at the 2019 World Cup.

“Edinburgh is a great city,” he said. “I was able to visit with the Pumas many times and really enjoyed it. Also, I would like to learn more about Scottish culture and history.

“I’m very much looking forward to being involved this coming season and I hope we can achieve something great with Edinburgh.

“For supporters who haven’t watched me play before, I consider myself a team player.

“I believe, because of my versatility – full-back, wing or centre – I can adapt to the different ways of playing. I think I can add something extra to the team and the backline.”

Moyano started for Argentina in a 14-9 defeat against Scotland at BT Murrayfield in November 2018.

“I’m really excited to get over to Scotland,” he said. “I know the city, it’s beautiful, and I know quite a bit about the club too.

“It’s awesome to be part of a club that is embarking on a new era, especially with the new stadium. The city breathes rugby and that’s incredible too and I hope a lot of people will come to watch the team play.

“As a winger or full-back, one of my main weapons is my speed, so I love the counter attacks. Another is my rugby intelligence on the field.”