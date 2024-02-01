Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
Tomorrow
15:00
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
11:45
Sunday
10:00
Gallagher PremiershipGloucesterLeicesterNewcastleNorthampton

Premiership trio decline to comment on reported Saudi Arabian investment

By PA
A Gallagher Premiership corner flag during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Northampton Saints and Worcester Warriors at Franklin's Gardens on December 26, 2020 in Northampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Newcastle, Gloucester and Northampton have declined to comment following a report they are among four Gallagher Premiership clubs in talks with Saudi Arabian investors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telegraph claims discussions have taken place between the clubs – Leicester are also named – and “associates” of the Saudi sovereign Public Investment Fund (PIF), which has an 80 per cent stake in Newcastle United.

According to the newspaper, any PIF investment in English rugby would be seven figures and include control of stadium naming rights, in addition to the formation of a Saudi-based rugby academy.

Critics of the Saudi regime say the country is expanding its sports portfolio to hide its long history of human rights abuses.

Amnesty International UK has called for rugby authorities to ensure ownership rules are able to prevent “powerful individuals linked to serious human rights violations” buying into the game.

Felix Jakens, the human rights group’s head of priority campaigns and individuals at risk, said: “It was perhaps inevitable that Saudi ‘sportswashing’ would eventually turn its attention to rugby.

“If these deals go through it’ll be yet another example of how the Saudi state seeks to use its involvement in elite sport to distract from the country’s appalling human rights record while fashioning a new image for the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

The England age-grade verdict on Test rookie Chandler Cunningham-South

The 20-year-old will make his Test debut this Saturday in Rome just seven months after starring at the Junior World Championship in Cape Town.

Read Now

“Among other things, the rugby authorities will have to reconcile their own stated principles on inclusivity with the fact that homosexuality is prohibited in Saudi Arabia and punishable by flogging and imprisonment.

“The rugby authorities ought to do what football failed to do with the Newcastle United takeover, which is to ensure that rugby’s ownership rules are able to prevent powerful individuals linked to serious human rights violations overseas buying into the game to sportswash their reputations.”

In the past 18 months, the PIF attracted a host of big names to its soccer Pro League, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Neymar and England midfielder Jordan Henderson, who has since moved to Dutch club Ajax.

The contentious Saudi-backed LIV Golf series merged with the PGA and DP World Tours last summer while Formula One, boxing, snooker and horse racing are all heavily associated with the Gulf kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Premiership now comprises 10 clubs after a turbulent 2022-23 season saw the demise of Worcester, Wasps and London Irish, with all three entering administration.

Premiership Rugby does not intend to comment on the Telegraph report.

The PA news agency has contacted Leicester for comment.

Related

Blair Kinghorn out for Scotland as Gregor Townsend names squad

Kyle Rowe is set to earn his second Scotland cap on Saturday against Wales in the Guinness Six Nations, as he starts at fullback in place of the injured Blair Kinghorn.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

Big Jim Show with Siya Kolisi

Perth HSBC SVNS - Day Three - Men's Highlights

Perth HSBC SVNS - Day Three - Women's Highlights

The Breakfast Show | Episode 3

In House: Josh Turner

Life On Tour - 3

England vs South Africa | RWC 2023 | Semi-Final | Replay

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Billy Burns poised to stay on in Ireland after Ulster exit – report

2

Steve Diamond: ‘The league would be bolloxed with nine teams’

3

The RFU rule Mike Tindall would happily bin to make England better

4

France name Six Nations team with five changes from World Cup exit

5

Bristol swoop for Lovejoy Chawatama as Kyle Sinckler's replacement

6

Old timers back in vogue as France favour Springboks' approach

7

England name an U20s Six Nations team with eight new caps

8

Four changes for Ireland who also go with a six/two bench split

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Nine reasons to be thankful for the Six Nations

From Finn Russell to 'cheesecake' via Shaun Edwards' thunder face, a sideways look at what to expect in this year's Championship

FEATURE

Gatland forced to play a youthful hand as golden generation ebbs away

Wales have been forced to drum up their own hype with neutral observers writing them off before the tournament has started

FEATURE

Tommaso Allan: 'English press are nasty and brutal - I don't envy English players'

The veteran Italian reflects on a brutal World Cup, life in England and new beginnings for the Azzurri.

Comments on RugbyPass

P
Pecos 28 minutes ago
Nine reasons to be thankful for the Six Nations

Given that the four Home Unions have only won SIXTEEN test matches against the All Blacks from a combined total of 150 tests playef, what’s the point again?

1 Go to comments
D
David 2 hours ago
Letting the Rebels die would see the Force finally flourish

In the best interest, of the ARU ,who are struggling them selves with sponsorship Melbourne should be let go, and only have 4 supersides, How can you compete with the AFL and NRL, where in WA the force have a very strong supporter base

7 Go to comments
T
Tom 6 hours ago
Letting the Rebels die would see the Force finally flourish

The Force never flourished before the Rebels existed.

7 Go to comments
T
Tom 6 hours ago
Bristol swoop for Lovejoy Chawatama as Kyle Sinckler's replacement

Think we can all agree that Sinckler has not had a fruitful time at Bristol.

1 Go to comments
A
Anthony 8 hours ago
England name two new caps to start, include three more on the bench

Well well. . Despite the rhetoric of new style guess who is the new orchestrator of the new attacking play . Pity the poor wingers again . Another lost chance to play one of the new kids on the block to see if they can go forward rather than just up and unders or crab across the field and cramp everyone space . Lets hope it all works .

2 Go to comments
P
Pablo 9 hours ago
Davidson: 'When comments land in your own personal inbox it is a shock'

Hi! Last year’s final was held in BadAjoz, not Badejoz, Jon. Cheers!

1 Go to comments
f
finn 9 hours ago
'That's a ridiculous selection' - Healey and Stringer pick their 2025 Lions XV

I don’t like the idea that Tommy Freeman is a bolter. He has already played 4 times for England (3 caps + 1 exhibition game) and has looked brilliant in 3 of those. If I was a selector he’d be on 15 caps right now, purely on the basis of his existing international form.

1 Go to comments
G
GrandDisse 10 hours ago
Posolo Tuilagi in line to make France debut after late call-up

First cap against the irish pack. Quite the trial by fire..

1 Go to comments
P
Pecos 12 hours ago
All Blacks’ 2024 schedule: 10 is the magic number in Scott Roberton’s first year

This article is a reasonable attempt at treating the collective HIA effects we got from the (unaffectionately) Foster era. At a win rate of 69.5% (rounded to 70) Foster ranks 17th out of the 17 ABs coaches with 30+ tests. Of the 10 ABs coaches with 40+ tests, Foster ranks 10th. The others are over 80% with two in the 90s. In the overall rankings of the 25 ABs coaches, Foster is 20th. No wonder we're jittery leading into the Razor era. All teams face the same post RWC rebuild issues, but for us, our psyche has been dinged up. I call it “The Foster Effect”. And thus the schedule looks more ominous than usual. In actual fact, the ABs schedule looks very much like business as usual, with two tests v Japan & Fiji added. We’ve only had one perfect season, 2013, saved by an 85th minute try & a two attempt conversion, v Ireland. So yes, losses are definitely on the cards. But what a challenge. Bring it on!!!!!

9 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 14 hours ago
All Blacks release full schedule for 2024

Well if Ireland (who’ve never won a RWC knock-out match) can beat the ABs in their back yard then England (4 RWC finals) certainly can…👍

2 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 14 hours ago
Danny Cipriani confirms his retirement from rugby

Josh Lewsey said it all on the Wasps’ training pitch back in the day……👊

2 Go to comments
A
AOK 14 hours ago
Billy Burns poised to stay on in Ireland after Ulster exit – report

How much are Munster regretting losing Ben Healy now?!

1 Go to comments
M
Martin 15 hours ago
All Blacks release full schedule for 2024

Interesting to see the double headers in the rugby championship…. Good move I think. Bit more like touring

2 Go to comments
C
Chris 15 hours ago
Please stop throwing good money at the Rebels

There’s no doubt the rebels need to go. Like the rest of the Australian franchises they have about 12 players who are up to Super Rugby (NZ) standard, but the rest are too young or perpetual journeyman. Distribute those 12 players around the remaining 4 clubs and we’ll have 4 (closer to) competitive sides. That could be the beginning of a more even and eventually thriving comp.

3 Go to comments
S
Sumkunn Tsadmiova 15 hours ago
Steve Diamond: ‘The league would be bolloxed with nine teams’

9 teams? There won’t be that many in the Prem in 5 years’ time…

4 Go to comments
L
Lucio 15 hours ago
Why now is the perfect time for Italy to shock England

Indeed Italy can be “competitive”, but not a winner against ENG. In Rome the weather is and will be fine on saturday (15 celsius, no rain in weeks): a good startin’ point for Menoncello, Capuozzo, Garbisi and Vintcent legs. A 21-15 for the rose side

4 Go to comments
S
SonnyG 16 hours ago
All Blacks’ 2024 schedule: 10 is the magic number in Scott Roberton’s first year

10 wins would be great but if there’s a year to experiment it’s this one. I wouldn’t hold a couple more losses against the man if he took some liberties with the combos and bench composition.

9 Go to comments
J
Jacinda 17 hours ago
All Blacks’ 2024 schedule: 10 is the magic number in Scott Roberton’s first year

I’m exhausted just reading the schedule…

9 Go to comments
J
Jmann 18 hours ago
All Blacks’ 2024 schedule: 10 is the magic number in Scott Roberton’s first year

He is taking over the team that should have won the RWC final. But there are some big names gone. It is a chance to build a new team to dominate the sport.

9 Go to comments
P
Pieter 19 hours ago
England name an U20s Six Nations team with eight new caps

Very bold from Eng.

2 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Old timers back in vogue as France favour Springboks' approach Old timers back in vogue as France favour Springboks' approach
Search