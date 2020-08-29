10:39am, 29 August 2020

Premiership Rugby officials were given a huge boost prior to the round 17 fixtures starting at Sale on Saturday as no positive tests were returned for coronavirus since testing was first introduced eight weeks ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having reported just a single positive test in Monday’s round of player and staff testing, 1,025 players and staff were tested on Thursday as part of the Covid-19 screening programme and everyone was given the all-clear when the results were published on Saturday afternoon an hour before the weekend’s kick-off at AJ Bell Stadium.

It was the second consecutive week where more than 1,000 Premiership people were tested and in the eight weeks of coronavirus testing so far, only 41 Premiership people – 28 players and 13 non-playing staff members – have tested positive.

England forward Courtney Lawes guests on All Access, the RugbyPass interview series hosted by Jim Hamilton

PREMIERSHIP RUGBY CORONAVIRUS TESTING

Week One (July 6) – 804 players and club staff were tested. Of these, ten people tested positive. Six were players and four non-playing staff;

"The neutrals will be hoping for wins for Harlequins and Gloucester in order to ensure the Premiership remains as close and fiercely competitive as it has been in recent times" – @AndyGoode10 sets the scene for @premrugby round 1??7?? ???https://t.co/gbVgnRrdJG — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) August 29, 2020

Week Two (July 13) – 856 players and club staff were tested. Of these, nine people tested positive. Seven were players and two non-playing staff;

ADVERTISEMENT

Week Three (July 20) – 896 players and club staff were tested. Two players tested positive;

Week Four (July 27) – 846 players and club staff were tested. Of these, five people tested positive. Four were players and one was a non-playing member of staff;

Week Five (August 3) – 917 players and club staff were tested. Of these, two people tested positive. One was a player and one was a non-playing member of staff;

Week Six (August 10) – 989 players and club staff were tested. Of those, four people tested positive. One is a player and three are non-playing members of staff;

ADVERTISEMENT

Week Six (August 12) – 956 players and club staff were tested. Of those, seven people tested positive. Five were players and two were non-playing members of staff;

Week Seven (August 19) – 1,043 players and club staff were tested. Of those, one player tested positive;

Week Eight (August 24) – 1,042 players and club staff were tested. Of those, one player tested positive;

Week Eight (August 27) – 1,025 players and club staff were tested. No-one tested positive.

We always thought @jpref9 was a lovely guy and his interview about leaving the RFU only reinforces that impression ? https://t.co/dzV9nJrLvZ — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) August 28, 2020