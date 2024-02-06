'Posolo Tuilagi is another monster' - the Basta Show reaction
For his second show, former France powerhouse Mathieu Bastareaud invited former Scotland and Top 14 flanker Johnnie Beattie to the beach in Toulon.
Beattie, who picked up 38 Test caps between 2006 and 2015, speaks perfect French, having spent most of his career with French clubs Montpellier (2012-2014), Castres (2014-2016) and Aviron Bayonnais (2016-2019).
Suffice to say, he knows French rugby very well and while he doesn’t deny his origins – he will naturally support Scotland when they host France at Murrayfield on Saturday, February 10 – he’s full of insight and goodwill when it comes to French rugby.
He too felt the pain when Les Blues experienced its heaviest ever defeat against Ireland in Marseille in the opening round of the 2024 Six Nations.
“I’m a bit scared for the Scots this weekend,” he told Bastareaud on the latest episode of the French language Basta Show.
“We saw a team (France) at the end of a cycle, with a lot of changes, that lost a lot of the things it usually does without thinking – especially in the lineout – and found itself in a tough spot.
“There are mental and physical after-effects. It leaves its mark.
“There was also the context with Ireland: no change, the big team, the staff that hasn’t changed, the federation that manages the players – so that they are not playing all the time. Here in France, the guys have cranked out, since the World Cup, about fifteen games!
“It was sad to see them like that. But we know full well with the French team… The guys are very proud. A little flick and they’re going to rebel, they’re going to wake up. I’m a bit scared for the Scots this weekend… ”
France got off to a bad start
Opponents for many years – Bastareaud and Beattie have never played in the same team – the two players agree on one point: France got off to a bad start from the off.
“It’s true that from the beginning of the game, we felt that it was going to be really, very, very difficult,” says Bastareaud.
“After that, it’s true that there was the red card that put us down to 14 men, which punished us. But for me, at least, I had the feeling that even with 15 men, it’s not certain that we would have won that match.
“Not easily,” adds Beattie. “But still, you have the means, the players, with the physical and technical ability to win this kind of game.”
The post-France-Ireland match focused at the beginning of the week on two “excuses” (apart from Willemse’s red card): the absence of captain Antoine Dupont and the lack of control of his designated replacement at scrum-half, Maxime Lucu.
For Lucu, it was “mission impossible”
“I think you can put Toto (Antoine Dupont, editor’s note), Maxime Lucu, (Nolann) Le Garrec or (Dimitri) Yachvili on the pitch, you don’t change much in this match. We lose six or seven balls in the lineout, we’re constantly going backwards either in defence or in attack. It’s not Antoine. You can’t say to Antoine ‘unblock the situation’, it’s not possible,” says John Beattie.
“When I see Maxime at the moment, who plays at a very high level for Bordeaux every week, for him it was his chance to be in the starting line-up… But when you give Maxime and Jalibert such [poor] quality ball… The ball they were given, it’s not possible. We’re not on top, a scrum that doesn’t advance, lineouts lost… You’re never going forwards so it’s super hard.
“For him, all the ball is slow, the conditions are terrible… It’s an almost impossible mission. We’ve all had games like that.
“My heart aches for him because I think he’s a competitor with great qualities. I love this guy. I was disappointed for him but also for others like Willemse. The fact that he missed this World Cup with an injury; Now he comes back, he wants to show himself, to bring this physical side that he has, two impacts and that’s it: the team is down to 14 men for 70 minutes.
“The team will bounce back against the Scots with 15 guys, it’s going to be a different situation, a different game.”
The Confirmation of the King
Another point of agreement between the two is what they think of Posolo Tuilagi. The 19-year-old second-row (6 months and 5 days) earned his first international cap through a twist of fate. An injury to Romain Taofifenua which put him on the bench and then Paul Willemse’s red card led to this USAP colossus (1.92 m, 145 kg) entering the fray.
“One person’s misfortune is another man’s fortune,” teases Bastareaud.
“It made me happy because I love this type of player. They’re the players who, as soon as they have the ball, they knock down three or four guys, they move forward… Even if I think he is not yet the finished article – for the France team, for playing internationally – it is only through playing in games like this that we learn. I think we’re seeing the phenomenon of the next few years, that’s for sure.”
His father, who had been an international for Samoa (10 caps between 2002 and 2009) and also a player for USAP (2007-2015), was present in the stands at the Stade Velodrome to see the next generation.
“Posolo comes from a family with Manu who plays for the English, Alesana, Freddie, his dad Henry, who was scary,” Beattie says.
“He’s got the physical qualities. He’s still raw; He is only 19 years old. He’s a diamond in the rough, he’s going to grow, into another monster. And of course we can count on him for the future. It’s a phenomenon, plain and simple.
“But again, we can’t put a lot of pressure on him. That was an experience. He was thrown in at the deep end at the stadium in front of 60,000 people, with no experience. Now he’s going to move forward, he’s going to progress and he’s certainly going to bring something for the years to come.”
You can watch the full Basta Show below, and weekly via the RugbyPass France Youtube channel
Comments on RugbyPass
I'm an England supporter and I watched the game with my Scottish wife. As much as I enjoyed her discomfort during the second half, I was equally horrified at the level of JD’s biased commentary, it was like listening to a fan. I think they should only let him commentate on games not involving Wales.1 Go to comments
No comment11 Go to comments
Again. The negativity coming out of France is next level. Toxic. It’s increasingly headed towards a famous implosion. Why? I still remember the commentary on the day of the QF. When Galthie was getting off the bus and being hailed as a rugby genius. 160mins of rugby later and it’s a sh1t-show. Unreal.1 Go to comments
A big loss for Quins but you can’t restrict his progress.2 Go to comments
2027 aside. This team will have nothing else on their mind than taking the Irish series and RC in 2024. Knockout rugby all the way. Pressure to perform from day one. There won’t be any of that “building” talk around this team to 2027.4 Go to comments
Ireland could put out three teams of international quality at the moment, if everyone is fit - Hansen and Jimmy O’Brien aren't - but they’re not interchangeable. The first XV is a good bit superior.15 Go to comments
It’s just boring now. There comes a point where we have to pull the offer and move on our terms. One injury and that’s him done. Not worth it when we have young English talent to hold onto as their wages go up from international experience over the next few years. He’s choosing a few extra quid and uprooting his family over retiring a one club legend. Personally don’t get it and it’s not like he’s living in poverty is it. We have plenty of back row options let’s just move on.6 Go to comments
Crowley shines, but the article gushes. More analysis, less drama, and ditch the Sexton comparisons. Let Crowley stand on his own two feet.2 Go to comments
Looks like South Africa is assembling a dream team, poaching talent from rivals like it's a rugby supermarket sweep! First, it was Felix Jones, and now Jerry Flannery joins the Springboks' coaching lineup. The only defense these coaches are interested in is breaking down opposition strategies. Good luck, rest of the world – you're going to need it!2 Go to comments
With Rassie Erasmus back at the helm, the Springboks are gearing up for another World Cup conquest – a hat-trick, no less! Adding Tony Brown and Jerry Flannery to the coaching lineup is like spicing up a winning recipe with some international flair. And who better to keep the refs in check than Jaco Peyper? It seems even retired Springboks are on a mission to conquer the rugby world, one cheeky move at a time. Watch out, rivals – the Boks are cooking up something special Down Under! 🏉🇿🇦 #BackToBackToBack #RugbyRoyalty4 Go to comments
Felix jones was great for South Africa and in combination with the workaholic that is Nienaber they really did mastermind a fantastic defensive pattern for the Springboks. When Nienaber entered as the defence coach for the Boks they had an awful defence that shipped more than 50 on 2 separate occasions in the 2 years prior. Just think back to 2018 for a moment though and look at the scores for the Boks in that year. Nienaber tried to turn the ship around with a new pattern but still plenty of teams racked up substantial points against the Boks. They were solid one week and a disaster the next but in 2019 they turned it around big time. Jones will have a big impact with England but expect a roller coaster until England adapt to this new defensive pattern. England will have to adapt and their fans will have to be patient.11 Go to comments
Looks like SA have the right balance in the coaching set up. Pretty good move to snatch Peyper up4 Go to comments
If you watch the URC this performance and the quality Crowley produced will come as no surprise. Still shocked he never played in that quarter final at the world cup last year when Sexton’s legs had gone.2 Go to comments
Hi Nick, excellent approach to the defense problem…! In truth, matches are won by scoring more points than your opponent and preventing him from doing the same. We saw an England team putting a lot of defensive pressure on the field, contesting 68% of the rucks constructed by Italy and contact finally prevailing. However, with the ball England showed less aggressiveness than Italy, despite having possession. Clearly, the risk was assumed by Italy, even in the poor administration of discipline: England converted 45% or more of the penalties conceded by the Italians into points. I would love to see a more aggressive English team, capable of building possession across the width up and down the field and with great finishing power at 22 M. I think the narrative on which the English game is awakening is in full development, and that's stimulating.11 Go to comments
An interesting article, Nick. I wonder on two fronts. First with so much change being pressed on the English, players, will they get anywhere near to where they need to be this season to really challenge teams like France and Ireland. It may be they only really gel over the next two seasons. And second, does England currently have the quality of player they need, to play the type of game Bothwick and his coaches are working on. Ofc, a big factor will also be selecting well from their talent pool. And will they look across the channel to France, where currently at least two very good players won’t be part of the England campaign in this current 6N. Felix Jones is a fascinating piece in this puzzle. I watch with great interest. A piece of trivia. I see Jones was educated at St Andrew’s College in Dublin. Same as Andrew Porter and Jordan Larmour. And way back before them, St Andrew’s produced the legendary Jammie Clinch, who played for Ireland and the Lions between 1921 - 1933. Lore has it that England’s winger, crossing into the in goal to score it seemed, was seized by Clinch and thrown into the crowd.11 Go to comments
Ok so half the teams in the Six Nations: Ireland, England & Wales don’t currently have any players from South Africa. Italy have Ross Vintcent who didn’t play and France have Willemse who got sent off. So it is only Scotland who are relying on South African talent.15 Go to comments
Here we are again after a game saying England fail to excite and are plain drab . They utterly do not have anyone who can be a game changer . That x factor. The wonderful Barry John has just passed away. He retired early to be replaced by the equally mercurial Phil Bennett. My , they would never have made an England team today . Run the ball ,side step , what are you doing man , kick the bloody thing . Supporters today have been brainwashed into thinking this is how the game is played . Mix it up is the way. Keep em guessing . Barry said any 10 who is predictable is no use to any team . How he must have been laughing at Englands attempts at 10 . Change is Way overdue .7 Go to comments
Foster opted for the experience of Finlay Christie over the raw talent of an attacking Cam Roigard…the QF vs Ireland, Christie was selected but was “kept benched” after Aaron Smith was given a 10 minute rest and returned to play on to the end. Christie was selected to play the final vs Sth.Africa and when he went on didn't add any value to the attack, he just passed the ball and tackled. Cam Roigard scored the only try against Sth.Africa at Twickenham where the AB’s got smashed..he has what Finlay Christie lacks, the Xfactor..Scott(Razor)Robertson was impressed with Cam..4 Go to comments
Lack of size? He's a truck.1 Go to comments
Thanks for a top article Nick. Hope the start of 2024 has gone well so far. McCarthy was really impressive with his physicality on the weekend. It was great to see a big young tigh forward display such a good workrate and was very effective in the physical exchanges. Thanks for highlighting Beirne. I thought he was exceptional vs France. His ability to disrupt the French lineout was a key for their victory and I really enjoyed how well he took his try.26 Go to comments