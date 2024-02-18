Pollard reveals his psychological preparation for epic RWC penalty
For a player who was not even in South Africa’s original squad for the World Cup, Handre Pollard had a big say in the outcome of the tournament as the Springboks defended their title, kicking all his side’s points in the 12-11 win over the All Blacks in the final.
But it was the week before that he may have produced his most iconic contribution, kicking a 78th minute penalty from the halfway line to beat England 16-15.
It was as high-pressure as kicks come in rugby and the 29-year-old delivered, and he recently revealed how he loves moments like those.
Joining Jim Hamilton on RugbyPass TV’s The Big Jim Show, the fly-half shared that he prepared to kick the match-winning points earlier in the match, allowing him to “enjoy that moment” when it came. This, he said, differs from other kickers who may find themselves in a similar position.
In what was a chaotic match, the Leicester Tigers No10 said he was “very, very surprised” to be called off the bench to replace Manie Libbok in the first half at the Stade de France, but it was a decision by Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus that ultimately paid off.
“At that moment of putting the ball down, for me, it’s excitement,” Pollard said.
“I love it, I love those moments, it just gets me really excited. But I don’t think it starts there.
“We were nine points down with 15 to go, in your mind you know it’s going to come down to a kick probably somewhere. And I think a lot of guys try and push that thought aside, where I’ve learnt over the years to just take 20 seconds in a stoppage, whatever it may be, to really address it in your mind. And then forget about it again. But at least subconsciously you’re preparing for that.
“Whereas if it happens and you get a penalty, a lot of guys get flustered and the shot clock is on and they’ve got 60 seconds. If you’ve addressed it early on, you can just go into your routine and do your thing and just enjoy that moment. We’ve got to be realistic, it’s not always going to go over, but it’s the most alive we ever feel on a rugby field, I feel as a fly-half.”
