Northampton reaction to breaking 10-game European losing streak

Phil Dowson praised Northampton’s resilience as they won away to Glasgow Warriors for a first victory in 11 Champions Cup appearances.

The Scots had been beaten just once at home in the previous two years but three first-half tries provided the platform for the Premiership side to run up a 28-19 win at Scotstoun.

Dowson admitted a slight frustration at not scoring a fourth try to add a bonus point but overall was delighted with the effort.

He said: “I’m really pleased.

“We don’t want to burden this group – as it’s a different one from last year – in terms of picking over the history but we knew we had to be better in this tournament and I thought particularly in the first half we were excellent tonight.

“We were good at the breakdown again, didn’t give too many penalties away and showed some really good physicality as well.

“We knew that Glasgow would come out and put us under pressure and they did. In an ideal world you deal with that better but I thought some of our resilience, grit and determination were outstanding.

“Clearly it wasn’t perfect and there’s some frustration around the second half, inviting them in for opportunities. But I’m delighted with so many different aspects of our play tonight.

“It’s maybe pretty picky to be complaining about not getting the bonus point given we hadn’t won for 10 games in Europe. To become just the second team to win here in two years – we’ve got to be pleased with that.”

Courtney Lawes responded to Sebastian Cancelliere’s early try and Tommy Freeman’s double had Saints 22-5 up at the break.

Franco Smith, Glasgow’s head coach, admitted he had to ask his players to show greater urgency at half-time after a flat first period.

His team responded with Ollie Smith’s score and a late penalty try but by that point Saints held a commanding lead.

Smith said: “It is now three times they have come into the changing room at half-time and I’ve had to convince them that we have a chance.

“I don’t think it is a lack of preparation or a lack of belief. I don’t think it is a lack of energy. I think we looked a little bit shell-shocked, which is understandable if you haven’t played in the Champions Cup before.

“I think we improved in the second half and showed we know how to fight back but we are very disappointed with the first half.

“We were not good at what we did, in the first half specifically, but they were excellent at what they did, and I think that is the lesson to take from this game.

“They came here with the urgency and the belief that they want to win this competition and they showed it through physical action. So I must compliment them in that regard.”