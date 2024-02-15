Paolo Garbisi poised for immediate effect move to Toulon – report

Italy out-half Paolo Garbisi is reportedly set to move to Toulon with immediate effect. The Italian playmaker has been on Guinness Six Nations duty in recent weeks, appearing at No10 in his country’s losses to England and Ireland.

Now back in France ahead of this weekend’s resumption of the Top 14, it has been reported that Garbisi, who can also play at midfield, will soon move from Montpellier to Toulon, a switch accelerated by last Sunday’s confirmation that Toulon’s hooker Christopher Tolofua has joined Montpellier with immediate effect.

A report on rugbyrama.fr read: “As we recently revealed, Montpellier fly-half Paolo Garbisi (23 years old, 33 caps) will sign for Toulon with immediate effect. He is expected to arrive in the next few days.

“In the end, the back-and-forth will take place between Christopher Tolofua and Paolo Garbisi. While we already announced on January 25 that the two men were going to go the other way and change clubs, Toulon published a press release denying our information.

“However, after announcing the departure of the hooker with immediate effect to Montpellier last Sunday, the club from the harbour should welcome the Italian fly-half very soon.”

Toulon’s statement last Sunday confirming the exit of their front-rower read: “Christopher Tolofua has signed a long-term contract with Montpellier. Eager to keep its player until the end of the current season, Toulon has finally decided to release Christopher who has been formulating, for several weeks, his wish to join Montpellier without delay.

“This departure is effective immediately. Toulon would like to thank Christopher for his commitment to the club since 2019 and wish him all the best for the future.”

French media suggested that the expected arrival of Garbisi at Toulon would offset the absence of midfielder Waisea Nayacalevu, who is currently out with a shoulder injury.