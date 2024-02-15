The reason why Tommaso Allan has put his Italy Test career on hold

Recent Italy pick Tommaso Allan has decided to put his Test career on hold. The Perpignan player was a starter at full-back in the opening round of the Guinness Six Nations versus England in Rome on February 3 and his converted 25th-minute try helped his team into a 17-8 lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Azzurri were eventually beaten 24-27 at Stadio Olimpico, and Allan was then an unused sub for last Sunday’s 0-36 round two loss to Ireland in Dublin.

That idleness has now resulted in the French-based player’s decision to take a break from international duty and he wasn’t named in the squad of 33 that will assemble in Rome next Sunday ahead of the February 25 round three fixture away to France in Lille.

Breaking down Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s try against Scotland | Beyond80 | RPTV Bernard Jackman takes a closer look at French winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s great try against Scotland. Watch the full show on RugbyPass TV Watch now Breaking down Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s try against Scotland | Beyond80 | RPTV Bernard Jackman takes a closer look at French winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s great try against Scotland. Watch the full show on RugbyPass TV Watch now

Allan, who started all four of Italy’s recent 2023 Rugby World Cup pool matches when Kieran Crowley was still in charge, reportedly wrote on social media: “This decision was not easy to make. It was a very tiring year physically and mentally.

“Being away from my family for months only made things harder. The decision was made for my well-being and that of the team. Thank you as always for your continued support. Forza Italia.”

In a statement confirming Italy’s round three squad, reference was made to the discussions that had taken place between Allan and new Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada following the round two loss in Ireland.

“The Italian coach, after a discussion with the player after the match in Dublin, has decided by mutual agreement with him not to select Tommaso Allan for the third day of the championship. The Perpignan player has asked to observe a period of rest from his international activity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Quesada said: “Tommaso is an excellent professional and, more importantly, a person of unquestionable value.

“The men, even before the athletes, are at the centre of our evaluations and that is why, after discussing with Tommaso and fully understanding his needs, we decided together with him for an additional rest period.”