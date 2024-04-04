Ospreys sign ex-England U20 international Phil Cokanasiga

The Ospreys have announced the signing of Leicester Tigers centre Phil Cokanasiga ahead of next season.

The 22-year-old younger brother of England international Joe has spent the last two seasons at Welford Road after signing from London Irish in 2022, featuring in nine games so far this season.

The former England U20 international will have to put his international aspirations on hold while he is based in the United Rugby Championship. Though he is not part of the Test picture currently, he was recruited by current England head coach Steve Borthwick while he was in charge of Leicester.

“Signing for the Ospreys is an exciting next step in my career,” Cokanasiga said to the Ospreys after the move was announced.

“I’ve been keeping tabs on them this season and it’s great to see the performances they’ve been putting in, despite having a young squad.

“After speaking with Toby, one thing that was made clear to me was the team’s ambition and how I would fit in to that. I’m looking forward to getting started and making the most of this opportunity, with a team that has the history of the Ospreys.”

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth added: “Phil is a talented player with lots of potential who we believe will be an excellent addition to our squad next season. Adding some exciting talent and physicality in our midfield whilst adding to our strength in depth is vital in our progress.

“We have been developing our attacking game and that requires certain attributes and skills. Phil will certainly improve our chances in continuing to grow in this area.”