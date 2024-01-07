Select Edition

International

Mike Blair announces retirement from international rugby - OTD

By PA
Lions player Mike Blair looks on during British and Irish Lions training at Bishops School on June 15, 2009 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Former Scotland captain Mike Blair announced his retirement from international rugby on this day in 2013.

Blair made the decision in order to focus on life in France, where he was playing for Brive, while also allowing Scotland to uncover fresh options at scrum-half in time for the 2015 World Cup.

Stepping down from the world stage as a 31-year-old, he had made 85 appearances for the team and led the side 14 times.

Video Spacer

Joe Simmonds on potential England selection
Video Spacer
Joe Simmonds on potential England selection

“I’m in the very fortunate position of being able to decide myself when my international career ends. For me, that time is now,” said Blair, who retired despite remaining a regular starter.

“The fact that I still feel attuned to playing at international level has made the decision harder, but it’s not been reached lightly and I’m very confident that it’s the right decision.”

The 2009 British and Irish Lions tourist spent only one season at Brive and after two years with Newcastle, he joined Glasgow before his playing career ended in 2016.

