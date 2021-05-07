6:48am, 07 May 2021

Dan Biggar, who has emerged as the British and Irish Lions first choice outside half for the tour to South Africa, believes his decision to move to English rugby transformed his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biggar left the Ospreys shortly after the Lions 2017 drawn series with New Zealand after making 200 appearances for the Pro14 side and scoring over 2,000 points for the region. Biggar made five appearances on the 2017 tour but did not break into the test team against the All Blacks but with Johnny Sexton ignored by head coach Warren Gatland and Owen Farrell also seen as a centre, the Welsh outside half’s main rival for the test spot will be Scotland’s Finn Russell.

Biggar said: “It’s really nice to enjoy the moment and celebrate the call, but we’ve got a huge six weeks coming up now. I’m trying to park everything else now and give everything I’ve got for Northampton, because there’s so much to play for here before the end of the season.

Jim, Goodey, Shanks and Fez react to the Lions:

“I feel like I’m a better player today than when I first walked into Northampton, that’s not a negative slant on my 10 years with the Ospreys, but working with Chris Boyd and Sam Vesty has made me a better player. Saints has been brilliant for me and to be recognised as a Lion while playing for Northampton is special.

“The way Boydy announced it to the group was a bit embarrassing as it was in the middle of training, and the worst thing was that we dropped the next couple of balls in the next couple of plays, so I don’t think he will be doing that again!

“I’m still loving my time at Northampton. I feel like I am improving in every game and every training session, and Boydy and Sam in particular have been absolutely brilliant in terms of challenging my skills, giving me the confidence to showcase what I can bring.

“We’ve got a young group who are hungry, and that’s keeping me going as well at a little bit of an older age compared to the rest of the squad. Feeling young and just trying to keep up with the talent we’ve got has been brilliant.”

ADVERTISEMENT