Northampton Saints announce plans to 'evolve' current crest

Northampton Saints chief executive Mark Darbon has revealed that the Gallagher Premiership outfit will “evolve” their current crest to reflect the identity of the club.

In a statement on Monday, Darbon said that research among the club fanbase showed that the current crest “is difficult to recall, does not scale well digitally, and also does not adequately showcase Northampton’s core Black, Green and Gold colour.”

On top of that, Darbon added that the crest, designed in the 1950s, does not reference the Saints’ unique history.

More details on the new crest will be unveiled in the summer, but it will honour the club’s past, “whilst looking ahead to the future.”

The statement reads: “Our research identified that Saints’ current crest is difficult to recall, does not scale well digitally, and also does not adequately showcase Northampton’s core Black, Green and Gold colours – which three-quarters of supporters told us was the most-important part of the Club’s overall identity.

“Moreover, while the current crest of course has heritage through use (it has been stitched on our playing kit since 1984), when it was designed in the 1950s by a group of students at Northampton Technical College as an adaptation of the Town’s coat of arms, it was done so without any reference to the unique history of the Club itself.

“With all this research in mind, the Club’s Board have made a decision to undertake some work to evolve our crest. We will do so with our research in mind and alongside a specialist external agency, Jard Design.

“There is a shared belief that we must look forward to ensure the continued relevance, appeal and sustainability of this brilliant Club. We believe we can create a crest which truly reflects the identity of Northampton Saints – honouring the Club’s past whilst looking ahead to the future.

“A significant number of people told us within our survey that they would be open to this change. However, we understand that this decision may be uncomfortable for some supporters who have long and powerful emotional relationships with our current crest. For many, it is the only crest they will have ever known.

“From the Club’s owners, board members, players, and staff, there is a lot of enthusiasm for this project and we’re excited to reveal more in the summer of 2024.”

The Saints are set to undergo plenty of change this summer, with stalwarts Lewis Ludlam and Courtney Lawes both set to leave Franklin’s Gardens.

The Premiership leaders are in great shape to add to their history this season. Not only do they hold a seven point lead at the top of the league, but have a home Investec Champions Cup round of 16 clash with Munster in April.