Northampton Saints issue statement regarding Saudi Arabian investment

Northampton Saints have issued a statement saying they have had “no direct contact with any investors from Saudi Arabia,” following speculation that four Gallagher Premierships clubs are in discussions to receive millions of pounds worth of investment.

According to a report in The Telegraph, discussions have taken place between “associates” of the Saudi sovereign Public Investment Fund (PIF) and four clubs – Northampton, Leicester Tigers, Gloucester and Newcastle Falcons – over investment, which would also include stadium naming rights and the formation of a Saudi-based rugby academy.

However, the Saints have denied any contact has been made, and released this statement on Thursday: “Northampton Saints is aware of press speculation linking the Club with investment from Saudi Arabia.

“Discussions with prospective investors and commercial partners for Northampton Saints regularly take place, but the Club has had no direct contact with any investors from Saudi Arabia.

“Any potential commercial opportunity is judged by the Club on its own merits, always taking into consideration the fantastic ongoing support we already receive from our shareholders, commercial partners, and our loyal fanbase.

“We continue to focus all of our efforts on ensuring the future sustainability of Northampton Saints as a Club competing at the top level of English and European rugby, while also remaining the heartbeat of our local community.”