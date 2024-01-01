Select Edition

Gallagher Premiership

Fraser Dingwall to stay at Northampton Saints

Fraser Dingwall to stay at Northampton Saints

By PA
(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Fraser Dingwall has signed a new contract with Gallagher Premiership leaders Northampton.

The uncapped 24-year-old centre, a product of Saints’ academy, has made 115 appearances for the club and has been selected for several England training camps.

“I’m really excited to have extended my time at Saints. I feel like, this year especially, we’re really pushing on towards winning some trophies,” Dingwall said.

