Latest Comments

Will arduous All Blacks schedule hamper Razor’s rebuild?
G
Greg 38 minutes ago

Jeez, Driss, Tony and Matt! Razor is a rugby coach who is dependent on the cattle he’s got, he’s not the new Messiah! FYI, the Crusaders won the big ones, but they lost quite a few along the way. Did they ever win 15 in a row (even in Super)?

Go to comments
'Owen Farrell is another prophet railroaded out of his own land - who can replace him?'
B
Ben 1 hours ago

Nick, Smith looks solid but am i right in saying Borthwick doesn’t have a track record of embracing flair?

Go to comments
United Rugby Championship

'No comment at this stage' - Prem club clam up on RG Snyman as new hat thrown in ring

By Ian Cameron
RG Snyman of South Africa warms up during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Gold Final match between New Zealand and South Africa at Stade de France on October 28, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Bath director of rugby Johann van Graan has clammed up on speculation linking Springbok lock RG Snyman to a transfer to the club, while a new bidder appears to have entered the ring.

Rumours have been rife in recent weeks around the future of the giant South African forward, who is currently playing his rugby with Munster in the URC.

While he had a starring role for the Boks during the recent Rugby World Cup escapades, his time in Ireland has been sadly marked by injury upon injury. Munster have stated that they will be keeping just one of their two Springbok locks, with newly minted Bok Jean Kleyn last month being revealed as the second row that the Irish province has nailed down.

Van Graan was quizzed on the reports in France from L’Equippe which have Snyman signing a £450,000 deal to go to Bath. While Van Graan appeared to clam up when asked about any potential deal, he didn’t go as far as denying the rumours linking Snyman to the Gallagher Premiership side.

Kevin Coughlan on X clarified exactly what was said by the former Munster head coach.

“I presume you are talking about RG Snyman,” said Van Graan when quizzed about the rumours. “He’s a player I’ve coached since his school days. I’ve coached him with South Africa and Munster. I’m never going to look at any media reports or speculation… No comment at this stage.”

However, reports coming out of South Africa have thrown the cat amongst the pigeons. According to Rapport, South African URC franchise the Stormers are keen on landing the 6’9 wrecking ball, after both the Bulls and the Sharks balked at the hefty price tag for ‘The Viking’.

Backed by new equity partners Red Disa Investments, it’s been reported that the Stormers are prepared to cough up as much as £550,000 in order to lure Snyman back to South Africa; a huge sum by South African rugby standards.

Alongside Marble Head Investments, Red Disa acquired a 74 per cent stake in Western Province Professional Rugby – the umbrella company behind the Stormers and DHL Western Province – earlier this year.

