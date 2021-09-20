No.8 Jasper Wiese cited for 78th minute 'physical abuse' incident

4:35pm, 20 September 2021

Springboks No.8 Jasper Wiese has been cited for alleged foul play during South Africa’s loss to the Wallabies in their Rugby Championship match at the weekend.

The Springboks fell to a second successive defeat to Dave Rennie’s Wallabies and it seems the Leicester Tigers’ loose forward could add to their woes.

Wiese was yellow carded by referee Matthew Carley for an illegal clear out of Samu Kerevi and a further review has found that the incident in fact met the threshold for a red card.

A SANZAAR statement reads: “Wiese is alleged to have contravened Law 9.12: a player must not physically abuse anyone, during the match between Australia and South Africa at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on 18 September 2021.

“The referee for the match, Matthew Carley, issued a Yellow Card for the incident which occurred in the 78th minute.

“Upon further review of the match footage, the Citing Commissioner deemed in his opinion the incident had met the Red Card threshold for foul play.

“Following initial consideration by the SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee, Wiese will appear at a SANZAAR Judicial Committee Hearing.

“The Judicial Committee for the Hearing will be Michael Heron QC (Chair), Helen Morgan and Chris Smith which will be held by video conference on Tuesday 21 September 2021, 8:00pm(NZST), 6:00pm(AEST), 10:00am(SAST), 5:00am(ART).”