Nine uncapped players make England U20 XV to face Bath

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
27 - 21
FT
22 - 9
FT
21 - 22
FT
13 - 12
FT
Today
14:45
Today
14:45
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:00
Tomorrow
10:05
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
11:00
Tomorrow
15:05
Sunday
07:30
Sunday
10:00
Sunday
15:05
Back

Trending On RugbyPass

1

Dan Biggar makes Six Nations selection plea to Warren Gatland

2

'I know England are speaking about him and he is on their radar'

3

Bears’ accounts provide reality check for Premiership – Andy Goode

4

The Ulster verdict on exploiting the Jacques Nienaber defence

5

England fly-half Jacob Umaga extends stay in Italy

More News More News

Latest Feature

Mike Blair: 'I took a lot on my shoulders at Edinburgh but I don't regret it'

The former Edinburgh coach on why he had to step down, and his new life in Japan.

Six Nations News

RFU unveil latest developments with imminent hybrid contracts

Exeter break silence on Immanuel Feyi-Waboso's international future

Is young prince Marcus Smith ready for the England throne?

Mako Vunipola available for Six Nations opener despite hefty ban

More Six Nations More News

Trending Video

Sir John Kirwin's verdict on Borthwick | The Breakdown

All Blacks great Sir John Kirwin delivers his thoughts on Steve Borthwick's start in the England camp and outlines where things may be going wrong.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

New Year’s resolutions for Premiership Women’s Rugby
P
Poorfour 2 hours ago

For 2024, I’m very happy to see more non-EQPs in the squads and the coverage. Most of them are internationals in their own right, and many of them will be aiming to light upthe biggest stage at RWC 2025. The more we can build name recognition and get people interested in that, the greater the benefits for the women’s game as a whole - and by extension, all of rugby - will be

Go to comments More News
Phil Dowson backs George Furbank for England after signing new Northampton deal
C
Clive 2 hours ago

A far better all round player then he was when Eddie Gump capped him, too talented to get on to Borther’s radar.

Go to comments More News
Six Nations

Nine uncapped players make England U20 XV to face Bath

By Josh Raisey
Henry Pollock of England during the U18 Six Nations Festival match between England and France at Energia Park in Dublin. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Mark Mapletoft and Andy Titterrell have named nine uncapped players in the England U20 starting XV to take on Bath United tomorrow in Bristol, as they prepare for the U20 Six Nations next month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season’s U18 captain Henry Pollock is set to start at openside flanker alongside captain Nathan Michelow in the back-row. The 18-year-old Pollock is registered with Northampton Saints and Bedford Blues in the Championship, and was named the Saints player of the month in September.

They will face a Bath side at Shaftesbury Park, home of Dings Crusaders, largely comprising academy players and coached by former England senior head coach Andy Robinson. With that said, two-cap England winger and member of Eddie Jones’ 2019 World Cup squad Ruaridh McConnochie is starting on the wing for Bath.

Video Spacer

Sharks head coach John Plumtree on why you can’t buy success
Video Spacer
Sharks head coach John Plumtree on why you can’t buy success

After naming his side, Mapletoft said: “It’s been a real pleasure to bring this new cohort together over the last week, the boys have showcased a real intent on proving themselves in a game capacity for the first time.

“Our training regime has reflected the intensity we want to arrive with in Saturday’s game with Bath. We know Bath’s capabilities in producing some of the country’s best talent, so this weekend’s meeting is a suitable one for our boys.

“Myself, Andy and the rest of the coaching staff expect a really competitive 80 minutes at Shaftesbury Park. The boys are aware that the U20 Six Nations awaits in a few weeks, but our focus remains on attaining a positive performance on Saturday afternoon.”

England U20 
1 Cameron Miell (Leicester Tigers)
2 Craig Wright (Northampton Saints) *
3 Billy Sela (Bath Rugby)
4 Olamide Sodeke (Saracens)
5 Joe Bailey (Exeter Chiefs) *
6 Nathan Michelow (C) (Saracens) *
7 Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints)
8 Lucas Schmid (Harlequins)
9 Ben Douglas (Newcastle Falcons)
10 Rory Taylor (Gloucester Rugby)
11 Sean Kerr (Harlequins)
12 Ben Waghorn (Harlequins) *
13 Toby Cousins (Northampton Saints) *
14 Alex Wills (Sale Sharks) *
15 Ben Redshaw (Newcastle Falcons)

ADVERTISEMENT

Replacements
16 Scott Kirk (Bath Rugby)
17 Jacob Oliver (Newcastle Falcons)
18 James Halliwell (Bristol Bears) *
19 Junior Kpoku (Racing 92)
20 Finn Carnduff (Leicester Tigers) *
21 Zach Carr (Harlequins) *
22 Max Blinkhorn (Nottingham University)
23 Josh Bellamy (Harlequins)
24 Ollie Spencer (Newcastle Falcons)
25 Will Glister (Northampton Saints)
26 Ioan Jones (Gloucester Rugby)
*denotes a player previously capped at U20 level

Related

'One of the most talented scrum-halves in the world': Mitchell signs new Saints deal

Northampton Saints have seen their third England international sign a new deal in as many days, with scrum-half Alex Mitchell committing his future to the club.

Read Now

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Sale verdict on George Ford with the Six Nations just four weeks away Sale verdict on George Ford with the Six Nations just four weeks away
Search