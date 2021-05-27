Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Niko Matawalu to leave Glasgow at the end of the season

By PA
Glasgow Warriors star Nikola Matawalu

    Title winners Niko Matawalu and Alex Allan are both leaving Glasgow at the end of the season. The pair, who have 246 Warriors appearances between them, were part of the club’s PRO12 title success in 2015.

    Harrogate-born prop Allan joined Glasgow in 2014 and earned eight caps for Scotland.

    “I am immensely proud to have represented Glasgow Warriors,” the 29-year-old told the club’s official website.

    “There have been some incredible moments over the last seven years both on and off the pitch.”

    Fijian scrum-half Matawalu first joined Warriors in 2012 and is in his second spell with the club. He was voted the club’s player of the season in 2013 and 2015 and has scored 44 tries – only DTH Van Der Merwe and Tommy Seymour have more.

    “When I first joined Glasgow Warriors in 2012 the biggest thing that stood out to me was the culture that the players created; I loved how the club had clans, traditions and customs – all like Fiji,” Matawalu, 32, said.

    “Glasgow is my second home and I feel an immense sense of pride to have been part of this wonderful club.

    “I’m ready to experience something new outside of Glasgow but I will miss and look back fondly on my time working and playing with all of my babies.”

