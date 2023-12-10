Newcastle’s grim losing streak continues with defeat to Montpellier

Newcastle’s losing streak continued in the Challenge Cup as they opened their European campaign with a 24-19 defeat to Montpellier at Kingston Park.

The hosts, who have lost each of their first seven Gallagher Premiership matches this season, were 17-0 down early in the second half following tries from Alex Becognee, Ben Lam and Anthony Bouthier.

Newcastle fought back to close the gap to five points with Callum Chick and Iwan Stephens crossing, before Sam Simmonds notched a bonus-point try for the French side in the 63rd minute, with Louis Carbonel converting.

Jamie Blamire notched a third Newcastle try, converted by Louie Johnson, in the 75th minute but Alex Codling’s men were unable to avoid another loss.

Also in Pool 2, Lions began with a win as the South African outfit triumphed 28-12 at Perpignan.

With the match level at 3-3, Lions’ Rabz Maxwane scored what proved the only try of the contest in the ninth minute.

The other 23 points for Lions – who led 16-12 at the interval – came from the boot of Jordan Hendrikse, while Jean-Pascal Barraque kicked all of Perpignan’s points.