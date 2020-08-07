4:18am, 07 August 2020

Centre Pete Lucock has become Newcastle Falcons’ third signing of the summer as the club continues to prepare for the 2020-21 Gallagher Premiership season.

The 27-year-old arrives from Doncaster Knights on a three-year deal, having risen through the ranks with Yorkshire Carnegie.

Lucock joined the Headingley outfit at the age of 14, making his first team debut at 17, and going on to play 163 times for the club where he won Player of the Season and earned selection for the Championship Dream Team.

Now set to link up with the Falcons when pre-season training formally starts at the end of this month, the 6ft and 97kg midfielder said: “I’ve played at Newcastle a few times and have always been impressed by the place and the facilities whenever I’ve gone up there.

“Last season I really enjoyed the brand of rugby the Falcons played, and I reckon they’re by far the best team to have played in the Championship during my own time in the division. It made the decision easy when the opportunity came up, and I’m looking forward to getting started at the end of the month after already having been up for a few of the opt-in sessions.

“I already know a few of the lads like Joel Hodgson, Sam Lockwood and Mark Tampin, which makes it a lot easier to begin with. I’m just excited about the whole thing, really, and will put everything into it.”

Giving his new supporters an idea of what they can expect, Lucock said: “I like to be physical in attack and defence, trying to link the forwards and backs.

“I play mainly at 12, although I’ve played a bit at 13, and will obviously just go wherever the coaches need me.

“Newcastle play a pretty wide game so I’d like to think I can contribute towards that, and it’s definitely a factor in choosing a club which hopefully suits your style of play.”

Director of rugby Dean Richards welcomed Lucock’s signing, saying: “Pete has been an outstanding performer for a number of years now, and fully deserves this opportunity.

“He joins a very competitive squad which is coming together nicely ahead of the new season, and I believe he has the quality to bring out the best in the players around him.”

Lucock is Newcastle’s third new signing, following the arrivals of Argentina centre Matias Orlando and Italian lock Marco Fuser.